PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 13

* Central bank chiefs upbeat on vaccine boost to global economy https://on.ft.com/2UopRo4 * U.S. investors to be barred from owning shares in companies linked to China's military https://on.ft.com/2IwDUp9

* China's biggest chipmaker warns of delays due to U.S. sanctions https://on.ft.com/35rAFYK * National Grid 'open' to relinquishing electricity system role https://on.ft.com/3nhkHXi

Overview * Jay Powell, chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank and Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England anticipated that any development on a coronavirus vaccine would help boosting the global economy and called for more short-term public support.

* U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order banning U.S. investors from investing in companies with suspected ties to the Chinese military from Jan. 11. * Chinese chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp said it is suffering logistics delays and uncertainty in delivery lead times due to U.S. export restrictions introduced in September.

* UK's National Grid PLC said it remained open to the evolving role of managing the electricity system following reports it could be taken down of its responsibilities.