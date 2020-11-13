Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nissan's damages case against absent Ghosn opens in Japan

“Attorney Gohara has continually pointed out serious problems with respect to the investigations and indictments by the public prosecutors and the governance of Nissan who banished me,” said Ghosn. The criminal trial opened in September in Tokyo District Court without Ghosn.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 13-11-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 13:59 IST
Nissan's damages case against absent Ghosn opens in Japan
Representative image

A civil court trial began Friday in Japan over Nissan's demand for 10 billion yen, or USD 95 million, in damages from its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn. The automaker has sued Ghosn over what it says is harm suffered from various types of alleged financial misconduct. Ghosn jumped bail late last year while awaiting a separate criminal trial in Japan.

Ghosn said in a statement Friday from Lebanon that the trial will prove his innocence, "that the suspicions of wrongfulness and charges held against me have absolutely no foundation." The civil case is being heard in the port city of Yokohama, where Nissan Motor Co. is based. Nissan filed it in February. "Nissan carried out a robust and thorough internal investigation that included external lawyers. The investigation concluded that Ghosn intentionally committed serious misconduct," Nissan said.

Nissan has accused Ghosn of spending company money on such things as homes in Lebanon and Brazil, use of the company jet for family trips and donations to universities in Lebanon it claimed had no business merit. Ghosn reiterated the charges were "fabricated." He said questions about his business activities could have been resolved within the company.

"The current Nissan civil lawsuit is an extension to the extremely unreasonable internal investigation with sinister intent by a portion of Nissan's senior management and the unreasonable arrests and indictments by the public prosecutors," Ghosn said. Ghosn, arrested in November 2018, has been charged with breach of trust, in misusing company assets for personal gain, and violating securities laws in not fully disclosing his compensation.

For the civil trial, Ghosn has hired acclaimed lawyer Nobuo Gohara, who has written a book of interviews with Ghosn. "Attorney Gohara has continually pointed out serious problems with respect to the investigations and indictments by the public prosecutors and the governance of Nissan who banished me," said Ghosn.

The criminal trial opened in September in Tokyo District Court without Ghosn. Former Nissan executive Greg Kelly and Nissan as a company are present as the defendants. Kelly says he is innocent. Nissan has acknowledged guilt. A verdict isn't expected for months. Testimony has shown Ghosn returned about half his pay when Japan's laws were revised in 2010, to require individual executive pay of more than 100 million yen (USD 1 million) be reported. Nissan officials had been trying to figure out ways to pay him without making it public because it was so massive compared to Japanese "salaryman" pay.

Ghosn has said he fled because he could not expect a fair trial in Japan, a nation with a 99 per cent conviction rate. Tokyo prosecutors say they're confident they have a case against Ghosn, as well as against Kelly. Separately, Japan is asking the US to extradite two Americans accused of helping Ghosn escape to Lebanon.

Ghosn led Nissan for two decades, starting with a remarkable turnaround, rescuing the maker of the Leaf electric vehicle and Infiniti luxury models from the brink of bankruptcy.(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Nilon's Brings 'Khushiyan' back Home with Nilon's Utsav Sweet Box

New Delhi India, November 13 ANINewsVoir Nilons, one of Indias biggest processed foods brands, has taken social media by storm by knocking on peoples doors and leaving behind a sweet new offering this Diwali the Nilons Utsav Sweet Box. This...

Rugby-Fiji team to play France in Autumn Nations Cup

Fiji coach Vern Cotter on Friday named the following team to take on France in the Autumn Nations Cup in Vannes on Sunday15-Kini Murimurivalu, 14-Josua Tuisova, 13-Waisea Nayacalevu, 12-Levani Botia, 11-Nemani Nadolo, 10-Ben Volavola, 9-Fra...

Georgia hand tally of presidential race getting underway

Election officials in Georgias 159 counties are undertaking a hand tally of the presidential race that stems from an audit required by state law. The law requires that one race be audited by hand to check that the machines counted the ballo...

Scribe's body found on railway track in UP's Unnao, FIR against police officer

A 22-year-old journalist working for a local Hindi daily was found dead on a railway track here, police said on FridayPolice have lodged an FIR against Sub-Inspector Sunita Chaurasia, constable Amar Singh and one other person after his fami...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020