Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jump in Europe virus cases hits shares after sharp weekly rally

The index has gained about 12% in the past two weeks, also buoyed by hopes of calmer global trade under U.S. President-elect Joe Biden. "For all the optimism about a successful vaccine, the reality is that a possible candidate was never likely to be able to stop what is currently playing out across Europe in terms of a sharp rise in coronavirus infections and hospitalisations," said Michael Hewson, a market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-11-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 14:57 IST
Jump in Europe virus cases hits shares after sharp weekly rally
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares edged lower on Friday as surging coronavirus cases compounded fears of the damage to the bloc's economy in the coming winter months, although the benchmark index was still on track for its second straight week of gains. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.3% after jumping earlier this week on optimism around a working COVID-19 vaccine. The index has gained about 12% in the past two weeks, also buoyed by hopes of calmer global trade under U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.

"For all the optimism about a successful vaccine, the reality is that a possible candidate was never likely to be able to stop what is currently playing out across Europe in terms of a sharp rise in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations," said Michael Hewson, a market analyst at CMC Markets UK. German Health Minister Jens Spahn said it was too early to say whether restrictions imposed last week would need to be extended beyond November, while French Prime Minister Jean Castex said there would be no easing for at least two weeks.

German shares dropped 0.2%, while France's CAC 40 index was flat after having risen to an eight-month high earlier this week. Despite rallying more than 40% since a coronavirus-driven crash in March, the STOXX 600 is down about 7% this year on concerns that the second round of lockdowns would threaten a nascent economic recovery. The U.S. S&P 500, in contrast, has risen 9.5% so far in 2020.

With the eurozone likely heading back into recession this quarter, the European Central Bank has already said it would provide more stimulus in December. European travel stocks, which have lost 25% of their value so far this year, were down 0.4% in morning trading.

The energy index lost 0.7% to lead sectoral declines, while energy and real estate stocks dropped more than 0.5%. Technology stocks, which have tracked a surge in their U.S. peers as investors gravitate toward sectors that have seen higher demand in this year's stay-at-home environment, jumped 0.4%.

In company news, French power group EDF gained 0.3% as it showed signs of improving performance in the third quarter, while German property group Deutsche Wohnen rose 1% after its third-quarter earnings update. Overall, quarterly results for STOXX 600 companies have been better than expected, with 68% of the firms that have reported results so far beating analysts' earnings estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

TCS, Auckland Business School launch APAC-focused Digital Sustainability Index

Tata Consultancy Services TCS on Friday said it has partnered with the Centre of Digital Enterprise CODE at the University of Auckland Business School to develop a world-first APAC Digital Sustainability Index. The main goal of the index is...

GRAPHIC-Give me a W, V, and a K: describing the post-COVID economic outlook

What appeared to be a sharp V-shaped growth rebound from the first pandemic lockdown, now seems like a W -- these are among the myriad of letters and signs economists are using to describe the outlook for a world turned upside down by COVID...

Fears world's biggest trade deal could spark conflicts, hurt farmers

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, Nov 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - An Asia-Pacific trade deal backed by China could hurt small scale farmers, cause more land conflicts, and leave workers in poorer nations without protection as they struggle to d...

Morocco vows to clear Polisario blockade of Western Sahara road

Morocco will clear the main road linking Western Sahara to Mauritania that has been blocked since Oct. 21 by supporters of the Polisario independence movement, it said on Friday.The Guerguerat crossing is the main land connection between Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020