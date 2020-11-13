Left Menu
Development News Edition

SeaDream halts Caribbean cruise as passengers test positive for COVID-19

SeaDream Yacht Club, founded by Norwegian investor Atle Brynestad, operates two luxury vessels, each with a capacity of up to 112 passengers. It did not say how many passengers and crew were aboard at the moment.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 15:29 IST
SeaDream halts Caribbean cruise as passengers test positive for COVID-19
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

SeaDream Yacht Club has halted a cruise in the Caribbean following several positive coronavirus tests among passengers, the company said on Friday.

The SeaDream I vessel has returned to port in Barbados and all passengers are currently being re-tested, the privately-owned company said in a statement. "The ship's medical staff has tested all crew members and all tests have come back negative," SeaDream said.

Cruise ships were home to some of the earliest clusters of COVID-19 as the pandemic spread globally early this year, shutting down much of the cruise industry. SeaDream Yacht Club said in September it planned to become the first luxury cruise operator to resume sailing in the West Indies, with 22 voyages planned from Nov. 7 onwards.

By contrast, most U.S. cruise operators have suspended their operations until the end of 2020, The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) said on Nov. 3. SeaDream Yacht Club, founded by Norwegian investor Atle Brynestad, operates two luxury vessels, each with a capacity of up to 112 passengers.

It did not say how many passengers and crew were aboard at the moment. The company was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

Also Read: Norwegian Air suffers body blow as govt rules out more support

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Verstappen fastest in slippery 1st practice for Turkish GP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen posted the fastest time Friday in the first practice session for the Turkish Grand Prix as drivers struggled on a slippery track not used in Formula One since 2011. The Istanbul Park circuit has been resurface...

HK opposition walkout seen as 'setback' for anti-slavery, LGBT+ push

By Beh Lih Yi Nov 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The mass resignation of Hong Kongs pro-democracy opposition lawmakers has raised doubts about campaigns pushing for anti-slavery legislation and equality for same-sex couples in the Chinese ...

Motor racing-Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two in slippery Turkish practice

Max Verstappen led a Red Bull one-two in a largely meaningless Turkish Grand Prix first practice on Friday that the Dutch youngster likened to driving on ice due to slippery track conditions.The 23-year-old produced a best lap of one minute...

SeaDream halts Caribbean cruise as passengers test positive for COVID-19

SeaDream Yacht Club has halted a cruise in the Caribbean following several positive coronavirus tests among passengers, the company said on Friday.The SeaDream I vessel has returned to port in Barbados and all passengers are currently being...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020