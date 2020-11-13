Left Menu
Development News Edition

Government incentive scheme to boost auto sector: Fitch Solutions

A day after the Indian government approved Rs 1.46 trillion (USD20 bn) incentive programme to attract more foreign companies to set up manufacturing operations in the country, Fitch Solutions, on Friday, said the incentive scheme will give a boost to auto production but hinted at some underlying risks as well.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 15:37 IST
Government incentive scheme to boost auto sector: Fitch Solutions
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A day after the Indian government approved Rs 1.46 trillion (USD20 bn) incentive programme to attract more foreign companies to set up manufacturing operations in the country, Fitch Solutions, on Friday, said the incentive scheme will give a boost to auto production but hinted at some underlying risks as well. "We believe that this policy provides significant upside potential for India's autos manufacturing industry over 2020-2025, especially in the field of electric vehicles (EVs) and the associated supply chains. According to India's Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the automotive industry is set to receive a large portion of this incentive fund over the five-year period, around Rs 570 billion (USD 7.6 bn)," an official statement from Fitch Solutions stated.

The Indian government will offer production-linked incentives to 10 sectors, namely 'white goods' manufacturing, pharmaceutical, specialised steel, autos, telecoms, textile, food products, solar photovoltaic panels and battery cells over the next five years, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Thursday. The policy approved by India's Union Cabinet aims to specifically attract investment in the areas of core competency and cutting-edge technology to boost exports and position India as an integral part of the global supply chain. Stating that the elevated operational risks present in the country will remain a challenge for many investors, Fitch Solutions said, "Our operational risk team believes that businesses operating in the country will continue to face additional structural risks stemming from legal risks, security gaps, excessive bureaucracy and patchy utility infrastructure, all of which currently increase the costs of operating in India, particularly compared with China. This means that while these incentives have the potential to provide a significant boost to the country's automotive industry, it will continue to fall short in realising its full potential given the limited progress in tackling the structural challenges in the country."

Further, Fitch Solutions expressed hope that the government will look to establish a strategy to reduce the risks that might become a barrier to investments in the future. "We believe that the Indian government will likely look into establishing a strategy to reduce the operational risks present in the country over the next year or two, given that most business leaders have highlighted this as a barrier to investment," the statement added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Fears world's biggest trade deal could spark conflicts, hurt farmers

Fixes typo in para 14 By Rina ChandranBANGKOK, Nov 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - An Asia-Pacific trade deal backed by China could hurt small scale farmers, cause more land conflicts, and leave workers in poorer nations without protection ...

Vaccine alliance secures $2 bln to fund COVID shots for poor nations

A facility set up by the World Health Organization WHO and the GAVI vaccine group has exceeded an interim target of raising more than 2 billion to buy and distribute COVID-19 shots for poorer countries, but said it still needs more.The GAVI...

Grand Deepotsav celebrations start in Ayodhya

Deepotsav celebrations began on Friday in the holy city of Ayodhya in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a Diwali event which will also see the lighting of a record 5.51 lakh earthen l...

Iran considering total lockdown in Tehran - Iranian media

Iran, battling a third wave of the coronavirus, is considering imposing a two-week total lockdown in the capital, state media reported, as its death toll from the disease rose by 461 to 40,582 on Friday.Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sada...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020