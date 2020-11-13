Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asiana Airlines shares surge on potential deal with rival Korean Air's parent

Shares in Asiana Airlines Inc soared on Friday on prospects that the owner of larger rival Korean Air Lines Co Ltd could buy a hefty stake in the debt-laden, pandemic-hit carrier. Shares in Asiana jumped nearly 8% on Friday, valuing it at around $860 million. The carrier is saddled with some $11.5 billion in debt and saw talks with another group collapse in September due to the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 16:07 IST
Asiana Airlines shares surge on potential deal with rival Korean Air's parent
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Shares in Asiana Airlines Inc soared on Friday on prospects that the owner of larger rival Korean Air Lines Co Ltd could buy a hefty stake in the debt-laden, pandemic-hit carrier. Hanjin Kal said on Friday that it is considering buying a stake in Asiana, while Asiana's state-run creditor said the deal was one of the options it was considering.

Hanjin Kal is expected to hold a board meeting on Monday and submit a letter of intent to Asiana early next week, Yonhap News Agency said. A deal would provide a lifeline for Asiana, which employs some 9,000 people and was restructuring heavily even before debt ballooned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In return, Korean Air, the country's biggest airline, would see competition from South Korea's only other full service carrier fade. It also would gain a valuable ally in Asiana's creditor Korea Development Bank (KDB), as it seeks to fend off an activist shareholder from gaining control of its holding company Hanjin Kal. According to media reports, Hanjin Kal is likely to issue new shares under the deal to purchase 30.8% of Asiana held by construction company Kumho Industrial Co Ltd. KDB would then buy the new shares and become a major shareholder in Hanjin Kal.

"From Hanjin Kal's standpoint, it could find no better ally than KDB," said Um Kyung-a, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities. "And if the two airlines merge, the country's aviation industry also benefits from the consolidation as too often there has been more supply than demand," she said.

Asiana and Kumho Industrial declined to comment. Kumho said in September that its plan to sell control of Asiana to Hyundai Development Co for about 2.5 trillion won ($2.1 billion) had fallen apart. Shares in Asiana jumped nearly 8% on Friday, valuing it at around $860 million.

The carrier is saddled with some $11.5 billion in debt and saw talks with another group collapse in September due to the pandemic. It operates 29 passenger routes and had 72 passenger aircraft of June. Prior to the pandemic, it was operating 85 passenger routes.

Shares in Korean Air, however, fell almost 3% while those for Hanjin Kal tumbled more than 8%. Hanjin Kal and Korean Air have been locked in a bitter tussle since early last year with activist shareholder Korea Corporate Governance Improvement Fund (KCGI), whose camp has amassed 45.24% of the voting rights in Hanjin Kal.

KCGI argues it can improve the running of the company by installing professional managers, rather than have members of the founding family run the airline. Korean Air Chief Executive Walter Cho and his allies, which are believed to include Delta Air Lines, own 37.35%.

"We suspect that what KDB is doing - the provision of financial support to Hanjin Kal to acquire Asiana Airlines - is all about helping management keep their positions intact while ignoring the rights of other shareholders," KCGI said in a statement. A combination of the two carriers, which together control more than 60% of the international passenger routes out of South Korea, could face close scrutiny from antitrust regulators as well as a public tired of South Korea's family-owned groups having too much sway.

Lee Han-joon, an analyst at KTB Investment & Securities, said Asiana might need to find other buyers for two budget carriers, Air Busan and Air Seoul, as Korean Air has its own budget affiliate Jin Air. ($1 = 1,112.5800 won)

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

ECB's cautious optimism on vaccine supports euro debt markets

German bond yields steadied below two-month highs on Friday, with sentiment in euro zone debt markets supported by a perception that upbeat news on a COVID-19 vaccine will not stop central banks from delivering more stimulus to prop up grow...

Internet can't be Wild West, EU's Breton tells Google CEO Pichai

Europes industry chief Thierry Breton has warned Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai that he plans to rein in U.S. tech giants via a raft of new rules to curb the excesses of a Wild West internet.Breton issued the warning in a video-conference call ...

Cabinet expansion or reshuffle will be decided after discussion with BJP high command: Karnataka CM

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Friday a decision on whether to go in for cabinet expansion or reshuffle will be taken after discussion with the BJP top leadership, as he indicated his meeting with the high command was likely only af...

Govt expands scope of PM-KUSUM for harnessing solar energy by farmers

The renewable energy ministry has expanded the scope of PM-KUSUM scheme to enable greater solar energy generation in farm sector. The ministry has amended the guidelines of the scheme based on the learning from its implementation during th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020