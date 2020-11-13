Left Menu
Development News Edition

FHRAI says ECLGS extension is welcome, but hospitality sector needs specific stimulus package

Apex hospitality industry body Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) on Friday welcomed the extension of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) but said the hospitality sector requires specific stimulus package to come out of distress. We cannot stress on this enough; hospitality is not like other industries," FHRAI VP Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 17:57 IST
FHRAI says ECLGS extension is welcome, but hospitality sector needs specific stimulus package

Apex hospitality industry body Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) on Friday welcomed the extension of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) but said the hospitality sector requires specific stimulus package to come out of distress. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced the extension of ECLGS till March 31, 2021.

"The ECLGS is the only respite that the hospitality industry has received from the government so far. We cannot stress on this enough; hospitality is not like other industries," FHRAI VP Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said. He added that it is highly capital- and labour-intensive sector, and without a specific stimulus, the sector will continue to bleed.

Travel, tourism and hospitality are the worst-affected sectors, not only in India but across the world, he added. "We once again request the government to understand the industry's fragility at present and offer us the much-needed support," Kohli said.

The FHRAI also said the extension offers only a marginal benefit to the industry. "The government has allowed businesses to avail loan restructuring to help them recover from the hit they took during the lockdown. The hospitality industry is also eligible for it.

"However, the banks are reluctant to service us. This is because our business, unlike businesses in other industries, is seasonal," FHRAI Joint Honorary Secretary Pradeep Shetty said..

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

G20 agrees debt framework to help poor countries hit by COVID

G20 finance ministers have agreed for the first time on a new joint framework for restructuring government debt, in anticipation that the coronavirus crisis will leave some poor countries in need of deep relief. The COVID-19 pandemic is str...

India's exports fall 5.12 pc to USD 24.89 bn in Oct

Indias exports fell 5.12 per cent to USD 24.89 billion in October after recording positive growth in September, on account of drop in shipments of petroleum products, gems and jewellery, leather and engineering goods, according to governmen...

Cube Highways to open customer amenity stores at key BPCL outlets

State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd BPCL has joined hands with Cube Highways to open more one-stop trucker shops across the major highways to provide a host of value-added services to customers in general and truckers in particular...

FOREX-Dollar slips, Aussie gains, currency markets weigh up vaccine vs second wave

The dollar slipped on Friday, as investors enthusiasm about a possible COVID-19 vaccine was tempered by the second wave of the virus in the United States and Europe and the worlds top central bankers remained cautious about an economic reco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020