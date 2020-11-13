Tax on petrol, diesel in Nagaland lower than neighbouring states: Rio

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday termed the government's decision to increase the tax on petrol and diesel as "normal hike" and claimed that fuel prices in the state are still lower than other neighbouring states. Nagaland government on Thursday had hiked the tax on petrol, diesel and motor spirit.

"That is a normal hike and our price is lower than our neighbouring states... still we are below our neighbouring states," said Rio while replying to queries from reporters on the sidelines of inaugurating the Northern Angami Public Organisation Community Hall in his home constituency in Chiephobozou here. Asked to comment on Opposition Naga Peoples Front (NPF) terming the increase in tax as "cruel decision" by the state government and demanding immediate rollback, the chief minister in sarcasm said, "it is the duty of opposition to keep on barking".

Nagaland government hiked the tax on diesel from existing 14.5 per cent to 17.50 per cent or Rs 11.08 per litre, whichever is higher. Tax on petrol and other motor spirits was increased from 25 per cent to 29.80 per cent or Rs 18.26 per litre, whichever is higher.