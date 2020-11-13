Ireland eyes phased exit from COVID-19 curbs in time for Christmas

Ireland may take a staged approach to removing COVID-19 curbs from Dec. 1 with the aim of a further easing in the run up to Christmas to allow families to celebrate in a "meaningful way", Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Friday.

"There may be a staged approach after Dec. 1. If we can get the numbers way down, we'll obviously have to look at that specific Christmas period and the week leading up to Christmas because I do get that people will want to meet with family," Martin told national broadcaster RTE.

Martin said the government would also issue advice on international travel for the Christmas period by the end of the month after his deputy, Leo Varadkar, urged people on Thursday not to book flights home yet.