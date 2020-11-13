Left Menu
Development News Edition

Satin Creditcare Q2 net drops 70 pc to Rs 16 cr

Satin Creditcare Network on Friday reported a 70 per cent drop in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 16 crore for the September quarter, hit by higher provisioning and lower disbursements amid the lockdown. "Profit in the quarter was impacted by higher provisioning, lower collection efficiency and also as disbursements are yet to pick up," its Chairman and Managing Director H P Singh said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 20:40 IST
Satin Creditcare Q2 net drops 70 pc to Rs 16 cr

Satin Creditcare Network on Friday reported a 70 per cent drop in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 16 crore for the September quarter, hit by higher provisioning and lower disbursements amid the lockdown. The microfinance institution (MFI) had reported a profit after tax of Rs 54 crore on a consolidated basis in the year-ago period. "Profit in the quarter was impacted by higher provisioning, lower collection efficiency and also as disbursements are yet to pick up," its Chairman and Managing Director H P Singh said. The lender made a provision of Rs 53 crore related to COVID-19 and other external factors. Collection efficiency in September stood at 94 per cent. During the quarter, microfinance disbursements stood at Rs 632 crore as compared to Rs 1,819 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. Disbursement growth got impacted on account of the COVID-19 lockdown.     However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, the lender saw improvement in disbursements and collection . "Our disbursements for the quarter stood at Rs 632 crore as against Rs 54 crore in Q1 FY21 which is a big positive. Also, our collection efficiency improved from 62 per cent in June to 94 per cent at the end of September 2020. We expect this momentum to continue in the coming quarters," Singh said. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at 2.9 per cent and net NPA was at (-) 1 per cent. Its capital to risk weighted assets ratio (CRAR) stood at 32.33 per cent. The lender maintains a healthy balance sheet liquidity with Rs 1,962 crore of surplus funds as of end September. It has undrawn sanctions worth Rs 1,063 crore as on September 30, 2020. The company said its reliance on NBFC funding has also reduced to 5 per cent from 8 per cent last year, thus decreasing its dependence on higher cost funding. Close to 62 per cent of its borrowing is done through banks. Its scrip closed at Rs 62.15 apiece, up 4.98 per cent on BSE on Friday.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Last metro service to be at 10 pm from terminal stations on Diwali

The last service from terminal stations of all Delhi Metro lines will be at 10 pm on Saturday on account of Diwali, officials said. On regular days, these service are available till 11 am from terminal stations.On account of the Diwali fest...

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh appointed in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Bhupender Yadav of Bihar, Gujarat: Party.

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh appointed in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Bhupender Yadav of Bihar, Gujarat Party....

BJP announces new team of state in-charges; Radha Mohan Singh appointed in-charge of Uttar Pradesh.

BJP announces new team of state in-charges Radha Mohan Singh appointed in-charge of Uttar Pradesh....

Soumitra Chatterjee's health condition worsens: Doctors

The health condition of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee worsened on Friday, one of the attending doctors treating the thespian at a private hospital here said. While the neurological condition of the 85-year old is worst during the enti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020