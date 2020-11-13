Fed's Harker says U.S. economy is not going to 'snap right back'

The pandemic has exacerbated inequality in the U.S. economy and accelerated automation, meaning some workers will need help from retraining programs before there can be a full recovery, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said on Friday.

"We're not just going to snap right back to the previous economy," Harker said during a webcast interview with Bloomberg. "I think that's unrealistic."

Also Read: Trump admin is stepping back from stimulus negotiations - Bloomberg News reporter tweet