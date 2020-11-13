Fed's Harker says U.S. economy is not going to 'snap right back'Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 20:55 IST
The pandemic has exacerbated inequality in the U.S. economy and accelerated automation, meaning some workers will need help from retraining programs before there can be a full recovery, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said on Friday.
"We're not just going to snap right back to the previous economy," Harker said during a webcast interview with Bloomberg. "I think that's unrealistic."
