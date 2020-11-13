Left Menu
Development News Edition

ByteDance gets 15-day extension from U.S. order to divest TikTok -company

The Trump administration granted ByteDance a 15-day extension of a divestiture order that had directed the Chinese company to sell the short video sharing app TikTok by Thursday, the company said in a court filing Friday. TikTok said it now has until Nov. 27 to reach an agreement.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-11-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 22:17 IST
ByteDance gets 15-day extension from U.S. order to divest TikTok -company

The Trump administration granted ByteDance a 15-day extension of a divestiture order that had directed the Chinese company to sell the short video sharing app TikTok by Thursday, the company said in a court filing Friday.

TikTok said it now has until Nov. 27 to reach an agreement. ByteDance has been in talks for a deal with Walmart Inc and Oracle Corp to shift TikTok's U.S. assets into a new entity. The U.S Treasury did not immediately comment on Friday.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

ByteDance gets 15-day extension from U.S. order to divest TikTok -company

The Trump administration granted ByteDance a 15-day extension of a divestiture order that had directed the Chinese company to sell its TikTok short video-sharing app by Thursday, the company said in a court filing on Friday. TikTok said it ...

Rumours of TMC Singur leader offering to resign, party MLA meets him at his residence

Amid rumours of Trinamool Congress MLA Becharam Manna, who was at the forefront of Mamata Banerjees Singur movement, offering to resign from the Assembly over disagreement on some issues, party legislator Prabir Ghosal Friday met him at his...

FACTBOX-Western Sahara, an old conflict on the verge of explosion

A dispute over Western Sahara threatens to result in a new round of conflict between Morocco and the Polisario Front independence movement. Here are some facts about the territory, the dispute and the main players.THE TERRITORY The size of ...

Court denies bail to three arrested with Kerala journalist on way to Hathras

A Mathura court on Friday dismissed the bail plea of three persons, booked on charges of sedition and terrorism after their arrest here along with a Kerala journalist on their way to a Hathras village to meet the family of a Dalit woman who...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020