Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP govt's website for people to celebrate virtual Diwali crashes

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-11-2020 00:46 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 00:40 IST
UP govt's website for people to celebrate virtual Diwali crashes
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

An Uttar Pradesh government website created to enable people to light an earthen lamp digitally amid the Deepotsav in Ayodhya on Friday evening crashed due to high participation in the digital event

The website "www.virtualdeepotsav.com" crashed due to heavy traffic of people on the site, an official spokesperson said on late Friday evening. He said the site would be rectified soon and the people will be able to light "diyas" virtually from Saturday morning.

TRENDING

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

Israel must release former Gaza aid worker from prison: UN rights experts

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soumitra Chatterjee's condition worst since his hospitalisation

The neurological condition of iconic actor Soumitra Chatterjee deteriorated on Friday and a doctor attending on him said it is the worst in his over one month stay at the hospital where he is admitted. An EEG has shown that there is very li...

UP govt's website for people to celebrate virtual Diwali crashes

An Uttar Pradesh government website created to enable people to light an earthen lamp digitally amid the Deepotsav in Ayodhya on Friday evening crashed due to high participation in the digital eventThe website www.virtualdeepotsav.com crash...

Suspected French church attacker carried killer's photo

The suspected Tunisian assailant in an Islamic extremist knife attack that killed three people in a French church had a photograph in one of his cellphones of the perpetrator of another attack that shocked France the killing of a schoolteac...

Outside Mogadishu, locusts turn farmland into desert

A rifle on his back, Mohamed Yasin tries in vain to chase away the swarm of yellow-coloured insects that have invaded his farm as his camels mill about nearby.Swarming on the outskirts of Mogadishu, locusts are eating away at Yasins livelih...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020