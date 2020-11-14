UP govt's website for people to celebrate virtual Diwali crashes

An Uttar Pradesh government website created to enable people to light an earthen lamp digitally amid the Deepotsav in Ayodhya on Friday evening crashed due to high participation in the digital event

The website "www.virtualdeepotsav.com" crashed due to heavy traffic of people on the site, an official spokesperson said on late Friday evening. He said the site would be rectified soon and the people will be able to light "diyas" virtually from Saturday morning.