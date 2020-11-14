Brazil to pay $220 to low-income residents affected by blackout

Left Menu
Brazil will have to pay 1,200 reais ($219.68) to each low-income resident of the northern state of Amapá recently affected by widespread blackouts, a federal court ruled on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2020 02:28 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 02:28 IST
Brazil will have to pay 1,200 reais ($219.68) to each low-income resident of the northern state of Amapá recently affected by widespread blackouts, a federal court ruled on Friday. The northern state, with a population of 750,000, has been plagued by blackouts that have not been fully resolved for more than 10 days.

The judge also ordered electrical utility Linhas de Macapá Transmissora de Energia S.A to end the blackout, under the potential penalty of 50 million reais if it fails to do so. Earlier this week, electric service in the state had been 80% reestablished, authorities said. ($1 = 5.4625 reais)

