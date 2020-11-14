Guj: Three farmers killed as SUV veers off road and hits them

Three farmers were killed after an SUV veered off the road and ploughed into them while they were working on a farm in Gujarat's Patan district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place around 8 am at Kalyanpura village located along the national highway, in which the three farmers were killed on the spot, police said.

"The accident occurred after the driver of the SUV lostcontrol, due to which the vehicle veered off the road and entered an agricultural field, where the three farmers were working," a Radhanpur police station official said. The bodies of the deceased farmers, identified as Dhanabhai Thakor (30), Prabhu Thakor (35) and Nabha Thakor (40), were sent for post-mortem at Radhanpur referral hospital, he said.

Action is being taken against the driver of the vehicle that was going to Palanpur with a family from Kutch, he said..