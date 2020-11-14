Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM2 GJ-ACCIDENT Guj: Three farmers killed as SUV veers off road and hits them Patan: Three farmers were killed after an SUV veered off the road and ploughed into them while they were working on a farm in Gujarat's Patan district on Saturday, police said. .

BOM4 MH-VIRUS-RELIGIOUS PLACES Places of worship in Maha to reopen from Monday: Thackeray Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said places of religious worship across the state, which were shut since the COVID-19 lockdown in March, will reopen from Monday. . BES4 CG-IPS SUICIDE-PROBE C'garh govt forms panel to probe IPS officer's suicide in 2012 Raipur: The Congress government in Chhattisgarh has constituted a five-member panel to probe the suicide of an IPS officer in 2012, who was Bilaspur district's Superintendent of Police (SP) at that time, an official said on Saturday..