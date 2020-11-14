Northeast Frontier Railway to run 7 festival special trains

Left Menu
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-11-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 18:23 IST
The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Saturday said that it will run seven festival special trains from November 15 for people willing to travel to various destinations mainly in the eastern and western parts of the country. While one train each will run on five routes -- Guwahati-Secunderabad, GuwahatiPune, New TinsukiaRanchi, GuwahatiHowrah and AgartalaHowrah, two trains will ply from Agartala to Prayagraj, the NFR said in a statement.

The statement did not mention whether there will be any corresponding return trains. The 05901 Guwahati-Secunderabad train will leave Guwahati at 11.45 am on November 15 to reach Secunderabad at 1.45 pm on November 17. It will have stoppages at New Bongaigaon, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Rampurhat, Asansol, Cuttack and Vijayawada.

On November 15 and 16, Special Train Nos 05902 and 05903 will leave Agartala at 2 pm and reach Prayagraj at 4.30 am on November 17 and 18 respectively, the statement said. These two trains will run via Badarpur, Lumding, Goalpara, New Bongaigaon, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar, Barauni and Patliputra.

Special Train No. 05904 will leave Guwahati at 8 pm on November 16 to reach Pune at 3.45 PM on November 19. It will stop at Goalpara, New Bongaigaon, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar, Muzaffarpur, Itarsi, Bhusawal and Manmad. On November 17, the 05906 New Tinsukia-Ranchi special train will start from New Tinsukia at 12 noon and reach Ranchi on November 19. It will run via Mariani, Lumding, Goalpara, New Bongaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Durgapur and Asansol.

Special Train No. 05907 will leave from Guwahati at 7.45 am on November 17 to reach Howrah at 6 am the next day. The train will have stoppages at Kamakhya, Barpeta Road, New Bongaigaon, New Alipurduar, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Barsoi, Malda Town and Nabadwip Dham.

The 05908 Agartala-Howrah train will leave the Tripura capital at 6 am on November 18 to reach Howrah at 8.30 pm on November 19. It will stop at Badarpur, Lumding, Guwahati, Kamakhya, Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar New Alipurduar, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Barsoi, Malda Town and Nabadwip Dham. More details of routes, stoppages and fare are available in the IRCTC website, the statement said.

