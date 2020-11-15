Left Menu
Development News Edition

Grofers looking at 4-fold rise in gross merchandise value at Rs 30K cr by 2022

Softbank-backed e-grocery firm Grofers is expecting its gross merchandise value (GMV) to grow four times to around Rs 30,000 crore by 2022 and focussing on private label products to drive overall sales growth, a top company official has said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 16:36 IST
Grofers looking at 4-fold rise in gross merchandise value at Rs 30K cr by 2022

Softbank-backed e-grocery firm Grofers is expecting its gross merchandise value (GMV) to grow four times to around Rs 30,000 crore by 2022 and focussing on private label products to drive overall sales growth, a top company official has said. The company is adding one-two new cities every month to sell groceries and expecting to to expand its services to over 50 cities by June 2021 from 27 at present. "We have logged USD 1 billion in GMV (total value of merchandise sold over a period) in the financial year 2020 and we are on the road to double it every year. Our aim is to hit USD 4 billion (about Rs 30,000 crore) in GMV by 2022," Grofers founder Saurabh Kumar told PTI.

He said the company is bullish on private label products and investing in them regularly to enhance their share in total sales on Grofers. "White label or private label products are a significant part of our business. We have seen people spending more on white labels than national brands because they are slightly cheaper. Private labels contribute 40 per cent to our sales, we expect them to grow to 60-65 per cent in total sales," Kumar said. The company has set up a laboratory to test the private-label products quality before on-boarding them for sale. "There are firms that make for established brands. We reach out to them also and invest with them in creating dedicated capacity. Private label products give us 5-10 per cent more margin and they are also 30-40 per cent cheaper for customers. Our product team works with them to incorporate changes based on customer's feedback before we sell them under our brand name. At present they contribute around 65 per cent to our revenue," Kumar said.

He said the awareness and customers' readiness to switch from offline to online is extremely high. "Last six months, we have built adequate capacities. We are very well positioned to focus on building supply chains. We expect to double our GMV every year for at least next couple of years," Kumar said. He said that the company is in process of hiring 3,000-4,000 people in the supply chain in the next six months. "We also work with local entrepreneurs which help us in growing business faster," Kumar said. Grofers is also looking enter new categories like electrical products, blankets etc, with focus on sales during winters..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Hamilton clinches record 7th F1 title with win at Turkish GP

Lewis Hamilton clinched a record-equaling seventh Formula One title after winning a wet and gloomy Turkish Grand Prix for a record-extending 94th victory on Sunday. Hamilton now stands alongside F1 great Michael Schumacher on seven titles, ...

Rajasthan CM compliments people for 'avoiding' crackers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday complimented people for avoiding firecrackers on Diwali. Happy to note that people in Rajasthan followed my appeal for avoiding fireworks celebrated Diwali happily by lighting diyas with f...

Guj: Woman's body in hosp morgue handed over to another family

In a major goof-up, the body of an elderly woman kept in the mortuary of a civic-run hospital in Ahmedabad was handed over to another family, who even performed her last rites. When the family members of Lekhaben Chand 65 went to the VS Hos...

Motor racing-Hamilton's road to his seventh title, race by race

Lewis Hamilton secured his seventh Formula One world championship at the Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday, matching Michael Schumachers record tally. The Mercedes driver, with a record 94 wins, is the most successful Formula One driver of all t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020