BJP, Cong MP flay firecracker ban, root for workers of industry

The raging debate over the ban on firecrackers in several states continued with BJP national general secretary C T Ravi on Sunday questioning the rationale and flagging concerns about other pollutants. Tamil Nadu police said over 1,000 cases have been booked across the state against those who burst crackers beyond the permitted two-hours on Deepavali day.

The social media was abuzz with many, including Ravi and Congress MP Manickam Tagore, highlighting the plight of lakhs of workers employed in the fireworks industry's national hub of Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district of southern Tamil Nadu. The Left parties underscored that stocks worth crores have been left unsold in view of the ban and urged financial assistance to the industry.

Several states had banned sale and use of firecrackers this year citing the COVID-19 pandemic and environment concerns with the decision coming as a blow to the industry. A day after the nation celebrated the festival amid the ban, Ravi, party inc-charge for Tamil Nadu, said about ten lakh people were dependent on the cracker industry.

"Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu is where crackers are manufactured & nearly 10 lakh people are employed. If activist, Govts or tribunals want to ban crackers for #Deepavali, they should ban for all purposes now. No pontificating cricketer or actor should celebrate weddings with Crackers," he tweeted. To a twitter user, who pointed to the plight of workers and the need for alternative employment for them in view of ban and curbs vis-a-vis firecrackers, the Saffron party leader said he agreed with that view.

"I agree. Those in Sivakasi dependent on crackers industry should be provided with alternate jobs. Only then should crackers be banned across Bharat. Also, other activities that involve mass killing of animals, cutting trees & causing damage to environment should also be banned," Ravi, who was here days ago to lead a 'Vetrivel yatra,' that was not allowed by the government citing the coronavirus pandemic, said. In another tweet response, Ravi said he was not for banning crackers at all.

"As a Hindu, I don't want anyone interfering or lecturing us about how to celebrate Our Festivals. I am against arbitrary ban on crackers that affects the livelihood of lakhs of Tamil Makkal (people) dependent on crackers industry in Sivakasi". CPI's state secretary, R Mutharasan said approximately Rs 500 crore worth firecrackers dispatched by Sivakasi-based small manufacturers have got stuck with dealers in various parts of the country in view of the ban which is 'threatening' the livelihood of lakhs of workers.

Such small scale manufacturers, who took loans for production aimed at the festival season, have not received payment for supplies they have made and 'there is no scope' for getting the payment, he said in a statement. The Left leader pointed out that dealers remitted payment to manufacturers only after sale and this was the norm in the firecracker industry.

In view of the financial distress, manufacturers are in limbo and they could not resume production also, Mutharasan said. "Manufacutre of firecrackers plays a big role in the economy of Virudhunagar district. Deepavali festival alone is the primary market of the district's fireworks industry," the Communist party leader said.

Mutharasan requested the Tamil Nadu government to extend cash assistance to fireworks manufacturers, to protect jobs, the industry, and for resumption of production. CPI (M) State Secretary, K Balakrishnan said about 50 percent of the entire manufactured stocks were unsold and there was no scope to sell them.

He urged the government to compensate for the firecracker industry for the losses suffered and wanted measures to protect the interests of ordinary workers. Tagore, Congress MP from Virudhunagar, shared a report on cause of pollution in Delhi which did not feature firecrackers as a contributory factor.

Sarcastically, he said on his twitter handle,"Kindly find Sivakasi #Firecrackers in the list of Pollutants in Delhi but blame it for all others mistakes, is it fair ?? "Sivakasi only have the talent and knowledge to compete China on #Fireworks industry but Ministers of Modi Sarkar never supports Sivakasi but ran hashtag #Local4Vocal." "Japan skies lit up with fireworks to brighten mood amid coronavirus...but in our India where Our Sivakasi manufactures Fireworks We have fight to stop lies and spread truth," the Congress MP said. Also, on his twitter handle he dismissed claims of child labor in Sivakasi as completely false, baseless, and unfounded.

The topic 'Sivakasi' trended on Twitter and many users of social media while discussing firecrackers and pollution highlighted that the livelihood of lakhs of people in Virudhunagar district hinged on the fireworks industry. The National Green Tribunal, on November 9, imposed a total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) till November 30 midnight.

It had also said the direction of complete ban will apply to all cities and towns in the country where the average of ambient air quality during November 2019 was in 'poor' and above categories. The NGT, however, had said that in cities or towns where air quality is 'moderate' or below, only green crackers be sold.

Tamil Nadu did not ban sale or bursting of firecrackers for Deepavali but restricted its use to two hours. Chief Minister K Palaniswami had also written to his counterparts in some states which banned firecrackers to reconsider the decision.

Police said they have registered a total of 1,027 cases in Tamil Nadu against those who burst crackers violating the two-hour time limit on Saturday. In Chennai city alone, as many as 428 cases were registered this year as against 204 last year, they said.

Several social media users protested against the ban on use of firecrackers citing pollution, questioning why it was only for a day on Deepavali. They questioned what they called the 'silence' of activists about other causes of pollution throughout the year.

Some twitter users even claimed that the bid to "destroy # Sivakasi" is to help China, which is noted for its fancy firecrackers and tagged some reports claiming that the neighboring country "accounts for 94 percent of US fireworks imports." A number of users tweeted using the hashtag "Save #Sivakasi #VocalForLocal." Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said such a ban should be imposed well in advance. "Have always maintained, if you want to ban firecrackers. Announce it a day after Diwali for the next Diwali. It saves traders/sellers/manufacturers a whole year of not having to prepare for businesses they will never be able to do," he tweeted.

The social media was also flooded with claims and counter-claims on vested interests working behind getting firecrackers from Sivakasi banned for Deepavali.