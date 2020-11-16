Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's economy rebounds from record slump as pandemic pain eases

Still, many analysts expect any further rebound in the economy to be moderate as persistent weakness in consumption and a resurgence in infections at home and abroad clouds the outlook. The expansion in gross domestic product (GDP) compared with a median market forecast for an 18.9% gain, Cabinet Office data showed.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 05:32 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 05:32 IST
Japan's economy rebounds from record slump as pandemic pain eases

Japan's economy grew an annualised 21.4% in the third quarter, data showed on Monday, rebounding sharply from a record postwar slump in a sign the country is gradually emerging from the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Still, many analysts expect any further rebound in the economy to be moderate as persistent weakness in consumption and a resurgence in infections at home and abroad clouds the outlook.

The expansion in gross domestic product (GDP) compared with a median market forecast for an 18.9% gain, Cabinet Office data showed. It marked the first increase in four quarters and followed a 28.8% plunge in April-June. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy grew 5.0%, faster than forecasts of 4.4% and pulling out of recession.

Private consumption, which makes up more than half of the economy, rose 4.7% in July-September from the previous quarter, rebounding from a plunge in April-June blamed on lockdown measures aimed at preventing the spread of the virus. External demand - or exports minus imports - added 2.9% points to GDP growth thanks to a rebound in overseas demand that pushed up exports by 7.0%.

But capital expenditure fell 3.4%, shrinking for a second straight quarter, suggesting that uncertainty over the pandemic's fallout was weighing on business sentiment. Japan has so far announced two stimulus packages worth a combined $2.2 trillion to ease the pain from the health crisis, including cash payments to households and small business loans.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has instructed his cabinet to come up with another package as the pandemic's damage persists. Despite some signs of improvement in recent months, analysts expect the world's third-largest economy to shrink 5.6% in the current fiscal year ending in March 2021. It could take years to return to pre-COVID levels.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Iota grows to category 2 hurricane as it nears Central America

Iota has strengthened into a category 2 hurricane as it barrels toward Central America, a region still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Eta, and experts predict this years unprecedented storm season will force more people to mig...

Merkel, German states consider tougher COVID-measures -document

Germanys federal government and states are considering new COVID-19 measures to halt the rise in infections, such as dramatically reducing the number of people at household gatherings and compulsory mask wearing for school students.A draft ...

Olympics-Bach kicks off Tokyo visit to build momentum towards rearranged Games

International Olympic Committee IOC President Thomas Bach is set to meet with organisers of the Tokyo Olympics on Monday as part of a two-day visit to Japan to demonstrate his commitment to holding the Games, despite the global pandemic. Th...

Mainland China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases vs 13 a day earlier

Mainland China reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 15, down from 13 a day earlier, the countrys health authority said on Monday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections. The numbe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020