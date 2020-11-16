Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mutual funds add 4 lakh folios in Oct; total tally at 9.37 cr

Of the total new folios last month, more than 2 lakh were added in debt funds. Folios are numbers designated to individual investor accounts. Short duration funds added Rs 41,690 folios in October, followed by corporate bond funds (Rs 33,935), liquid funds ( 28,839) and banking and PSU (public sector undertaking) funds (Rs 17,075). Overall, investors infused Rs 98,576 crore in various mutual fund schemes last month, driven by robust inflows in debt-oriented schemes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 12:50 IST
Mutual funds add 4 lakh folios in Oct; total tally at 9.37 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The mutual fund industry has added over 4 lakh investor accounts in October, taking the total tally to 9.37 crore, primarily on account of contribution from debt schemes. Market experts said the addition of folios suggests that investors were undeterred by the market volatility.

Besides, it indicates their understanding of the market risks associated with the mutual fund schemes, they added. According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), the number of folios with 45 fund houses rose by 4.11 lakh to 9,37,18,991 at the end of last month from 9,33,07,480 at September-end.

The sector added 7.37 lakh investors account in September, 4.25 lakh in August, 5.6 lakh in July, 5 lakh in June, 6.13 lakh in May and 6.82 lakh in April. Of the total new folios last month, more than 2 lakh were added in debt funds.

Folios are numbers designated to individual investor accounts. An investor can have multiple folios. The number of folios under equity and equity-linked saving schemes rose by 30,000 in October to 6.39 crore.

Debt schemes folios count went up by 2.23 lakh to 75.25 lakh. Barring, long duration, credit risk, all categories in debt funds witnessed growth in folios. Short duration funds added Rs 41,690 folios in October, followed by corporate bond funds (Rs 33,935), liquid funds ( 28,839) and banking and PSU (public sector undertaking) funds (Rs 17,075).

Overall, investors infused Rs 98,576 crore in various mutual fund schemes last month, driven by robust inflows in debt-oriented schemes. Debt-oriented schemes witnessed a net inflow of Rs 1.1 lakh crore in October, after recording net outflows for two months in a row. The inflow was largely on the back of a significant investment in liquid, short-duration and money market categories.

On the other hand, the equity mutual funds saw an outflow for the fourth consecutive month to Rs 2,725 crore in October, mainly on profit-booking by investors..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Amfi

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Iconic legend, one of Indian cinema's leading lights: Bachchan, Aamir Khan on Soumitra Chatterjee

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and superstar Aamir Khan on Monday paid homage to legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who died in a Kolkata hospital on Sunday after a 40-day-long battle with post-COVID ailments. Soumitra Chatterjee, 85, was admi...

Karan Johar kickstarts shooting for Neetu Kapoor's comeback flick 'Jug Jug Jeeyo'

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday kickstarted shooting for his upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo, with actors Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in Chandigarh. The comedy entertainer marks Neetu Kapoors comeback in movies afte...

10 people trapped in snowfall in J-K recused

Security forces have rescued 10 people, including two women and a child, after they were trapped in heavy snowfall at high altitude Sinthan pass in Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said MondayThe rescue operation was carried out la...

Huawei CFO witness testimony to resume in Canada in U.S. extradition case

Witness cross-examination in the U.S. extradition case of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou will resume in a Canadian court on Monday where Mengs lawyers are trying to establish that her rights were violated during the events lead...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020