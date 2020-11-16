Left Menu
European shares rise as strong China data boosts recovery hopes

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 13:55 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares rose on Monday, hovering near their nine-month highs, as strong China data and hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine renewed bets for a quicker economic recovery.

China's factory output rose faster than expected in October and retail sales surged as the recovery in the world's second-largest economy from its COVID-19 slump gathered momentum. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.7% by 0805 GMT, with banks and travel stocks gaining the most.

Vodafone Group, the world's second-largest mobile operator, gained 2.6% after it said it was increasingly confident about its full-year performance following a "resilient" first-half, despite underlying momentum being obscured by the impact of COVID-19.

