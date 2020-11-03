Sports News Roundup: Ladies European Tour postpones; Open winner Cilic still striving to reach peak and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Ladies European Tour postpones two events in Australia

The Ladies European Tour on Tuesday postponed two tournaments which were due to be held in Australia next February due to the ongoing travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Geoff King Motors Australian Ladies Classic and the Women's New South Wales Open were set to kick off the 2021 season, but both tournaments have now been pushed back to 2022.

Tennis: Former U.S. Open winner Cilic still striving to reach peak

Marin Cilic has won a Grand Slam and reached a career-high ranking of third but the 32-year-old Croatian feels he is still striving to play his best tennis even after spending 16 years on the professional tennis circuit. Cilic, who won his maiden Grand Slam title in 2014 at the U.S. Open, reached the Wimbledon final in 2017 and the title round of the Australian Open the following year to climb to his highest ranking.

Coric and Cilic pass opening-round tests in Paris

Croatia's Borna Coric produced a solid serving display to beat Hungarian qualifier Marton Fucsovics 7-6(5) 6-1 in the opening round of the Paris Masters on Monday. After an early trade of service breaks, Fucsovics held a 3-0 lead in the tiebreak before a lapse in concentration allowed Coric to secure the first set en-route his 16th match win of the season.

Liberty G Ionescu undergoes 'minor' procedure on ankle

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu underwent an ankle procedure the team called "minor." The procedure was done to remove calcified scar tissue.

Maradona taken to hospital: reports

Diego Maradona has been admitted to hospital in Argentina with undisclosed "health problems" although it is not related to COVID-19 and his condition is not thought to be serious, his personal doctor and local media reported on Monday. Maradona, 60, was taken to the Ipensa clinic in La Plata, about an hour from Buenos Aires. Maradona coaches the local club Gimnasia y Esgrima.

With Masters on the horizon, DeChambeau sees opportunity for second big victory

Fresh off his maiden major win, power-hitting golfer Bryson DeChambeau finds himself in a rarest of circumstances: He's feeling relaxed. It's a welcome reprieve for the meticulously data-driven world No. 6, who overhauled his body this year to add jaw-dropping power to his drives and claimed the U.S. Open crown by a six-stroke margin at a wickedly challenging Winged Foot course.

Golf: Being major champion doesn't make PGA Tour any easier: Morikawa

Winning the PGA Championship in August has been the highlight of Collin Morikawa's short career but the American said being a major winner does not automatically make things easier on the PGA Tour. The 23-year-old, who turned pro last year, triumphed at TPC Harding Park for his first major title but failed to make the cut at the US Open and Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in his first two starts on the 2020/21 Tour.

Russian heavyweight Povetkin in hospital with COVID-19

A WBC interim heavyweight rematch between Alexander Povetkin and Britain's Dillian Whyte has been postponed to January after the Russian was admitted to hospital with COVID-19, promoter Eddie Hearn said on Tuesday. 'Body Snatcher' Whyte was knocked out by 41-year-old Povetkin, the 2004 Olympic super-heavyweight gold medallist, in the fifth round of their fight in London last August.

Roglic reclaims Vuelta lead with time trial victory

Primoz Roglic reclaimed the Vuelta a Espana overall lead when he won the 13th stage, a 33.7-km effort ending with a 1.8-km climb up to the Mirador de Ezaro at an average gradient of 14.8% on Tuesday. The Slovenian looked nothing like the rider who lost the Tour de France yellow jersey on the final time trial, crushing the pedals in the last ascent to clock 46 minutes, 39 seconds and beat American Will Barta by just one second.

Brady throws for 2 scores as Bucs hold off Giants

Tom Brady threw two second-half touchdown passes as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied from an early 11-point deficit to post a 25-23 victory over the New York Giants on Monday night at East Rutherford, N.J. Brady completed 28 of 40 passes for 279 yards as Tampa Bay (6-2) won its third straight game and moved a half-game ahead of the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South. Rob Gronkowski and Mike Evans caught touchdown passes, and Ryan Succop booted four field goals.