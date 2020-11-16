Chowgule and Company appoints Rajeev Bora as CEO of mining division

Chowgule and Company, a part of the Goa-based Chowgule Group, has appointed Rajeev Bora as the Chief Executive Officer of its mining division following the firm recently winning the bid for commercial mining of coal from Sahapur (East) mine in Madhya Pradesh. A veteran of the mining industry, Bora will be responsible for leading the group's renewed focus on mining and creating a large national footprint for the business, Chowgule and Company Pvt Ltd (CCPL) said in a release on Monday. "Rajeev is a seasoned expert in the mining industry. His on-field experience, strategic vision and professional approach will be invaluable as we take our mining division into its next phase of growth. "With the government bringing in structural reforms in the mining sector and our recent coal block win, his role will be critical in diversifying into newer commodities and acquisition and development of new assets," Padma Chowgule, Chairperson and Managing Director of CCPL, said.

The group currently has mining operations in Goa and Karnataka, and three sophisticated plants with capacity to produce and export over five million tons of finest iron ore and pellets every year, according to the company release. The group has presence in some 14 sectors, including mining, shipbuilding, boat building, ship repairs, construction chemicals and automobile dealerships, among others. Bora has over 22 years of experience in the mining industries in India, Zambia, and Armenia. “I am honoured to be a part of the Chowgule Group. The mining sector is presently on the cusp of some major changes, and it is important for us to relook at our operations and strategy to achieve robust, sustainable growth in the years ahead," Bora said on his appointment.