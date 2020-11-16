Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK shopper numbers plunge as English lockdown makes impact

Total shopper numbers across British retail destinations plummeted 57.7% in the week to Nov. 14 year-on-year, reflecting the impact of England's second national lockdown, market researcher Springboard said on Monday. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland enacted new COVID-19 health restrictions last month and England began a one-month lockdown on Nov. 5 to curb a second wave of the pandemic that has left the United Kingdom with Europe's highest death toll.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 16:19 IST
UK shopper numbers plunge as English lockdown makes impact
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Total shopper numbers across British retail destinations plummeted 57.7% in the week to Nov. 14 year-on-year, reflecting the impact of England's second national lockdown, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland enacted new COVID-19 health restrictions last month and England began a one-month lockdown on Nov. 5 to curb a second wave of the pandemic that has left the United Kingdom with Europe's highest death toll. In England, all non-essential shops had to close, along with pubs, cafes and restaurants except to offer takeaway food. People have also been encouraged to work from home if possible.

Springboard said shopper numbers, or footfall, was 64.7% lower year-on-year in UK high streets and 65.7% lower in shopping centres but down 34.3% in retail parks. It noted that footfall was more resilient than it was in the first complete week of England's first lockdown in March when it plunged by 75.1% across all UK retail destinations.

"The fact that footfall is more resilient may well be a function of the proximity of Christmas, and the concern of shoppers to buy well in advance this year to avoid queues, facilitated by the wide range of non-food products offered in stores selling essential goods," said Springboard director Diane Wehrle. The researcher said that following the end of a two week lockdown in Wales, footfall in its retail destinations rose by 135.9% last week from the week before, providing an indication of what may occur in England when the latest lockdown ends on Dec. 2.

Also Read: 'Glamour Boys': Book tells story of gay British MPs who foresaw Hitler's threat

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Iran registers record daily rise in coronavirus cases, deaths

Iran on Monday reported a record 13,053 new coronavirus infections and 486 deaths over the past 24 hours as the government planned tougher restrictions to curb the pandemic in the Middle Easts worst-affected country.Health Ministry spokeswo...

Govt allows ICRISAT to use drones for agricultural research

The government has allowed Hyderabad-based International Crops Research Institute ICRISAT to use drones for agricultural research activities, an official release said on Monday. Granting the institute a conditional exemption from some of th...

Madhuri Dixit shares adorable throwback picture with brother on Bhai Dooj

Celebrating the bond between brother and sisters by sharing an all smiles throwback picture with her brother, actor Madhuri Dixit Nene on Monday extended warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj. The Devdas actor posted an adorab...

German economy stagnating or shrinking amid second wave of virus - Bundesbank

The German economy is likely stagnating or contracting as measures taken at home and abroad to contain the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit leisure activities as well as exports, the Bundesbank said on Monday. With schools open a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020