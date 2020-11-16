Kohli named brand ambassador for sanitation brand

India captain Virat Kohli was on Monday unveiled as the brand ambassador for Vize, a new healthcare and sanitation product

"I am pleased to be associated with Vize hygiene products because not only they are world-class products with manufacturing that meets stringent guidelines, but also have helped me commit to social causes," Kohli said in a press statement. "I feel excited to be associated with Vize because it is my way of expressing solidarity with fellow Indians. I'm glad to be a part of this initiative which aims to fight against malnutrition in India through my earnings from Vize." Talking about the brand launch, Akshat Jain, Founder of Vize said, "We have chosen Kohli as the brand ambassador to reflect the values of preparedness, discipline rigor, and world-class standards."