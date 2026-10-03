Beyond the fixed TV: BenQ's Rajeev Singh on redefining home entertainment, building for Mac users

You're on a weekend getaway in Himachal with friends. The sun sets, the crisp mountain air rolls in, and instead of retreating indoors to crowd around a phone screen, you pull a compact device from your bag, point it at the side of your car, and instantly launch a massive outdoor movie night under the stars. This isn't a tech fantasy, it’s exactly how the next generation is rethinking entertainment. If you still think the ultimate viewing experience revolves around a massive television bolted to a wall, you might be stuck in the past. For years, the prevailing wisdom has been that a TV paired with an expensive soundbar is the undisputed king of the living room.

Projectors, critics argued, were fussy, required pitch-black rooms, and couldn't match TV's true colors. Recently, I sat down with Rajeev Singh, Managing Director for BenQ India & South Asia, to understand where the display industry is actually heading. What followed was an eye-opening conversation that debunked the traditional TV versus projector debate and revealed why the next generation is quietly moving towards projectors.

The ‘Shared vs. Personal’ Screen Dynamic: One of the biggest problems with a television isn't its picture quality; it is the fact that it is a fixed, giant black mirror taking up permanent real estate. Once you mount it on a wall, it stays there, demanding a dedicated space. According to Rajeev Singh, this rigid setup completely clashes with how younger demographics live. Smartphones and desktop monitors have become the ultimate personal spaces, intensely private extensions of the user. When Gen Z wants a larger-than-life, shared experience with friends, they don't want to huddle around a fixed family television; they want something that adapts to their lifestyle. Projectors resurrect the magic of a shared ‘movie night’ without the permanence of a fixed screen, offering complete portability from the bedroom to the kitchen to a holiday home.

Bursting the High-Maintenance Myths: For a long time, projectors carried the stigma of being high-maintenance. People worried about replacing expensive lamps, struggling with dusty environments, or needing specialized white screens.

Rajeev clarified that these hurdles have been entirely eliminated where they have modern projectors that can project onto almost any surface, digitally compensating for the wall's colour, even if it is dark grey. Furthermore, setup is no longer a hassle. AI-powered built-in cameras automatically read the projection surface, calibrate the image, and fix the geometry the second you set the device down. When it comes to picture quality and visual depth, the narrative has also shifted.

Rajeev pointed out that more than ‘depth’, what truly matters is accurate colour reproduction. Today's premium projectors, including the ones from BenQ, use true RGB technology with three separate laser sources, and providing vibrancy that often exceeds conventional TVs. The Price Absurdity of Giant TVs:

If you aren't looking for portability but want to replace your fixed living room TV, BenQ’s ultra-short throw (UST) laser projectors are the ultimate options vs traditional TVs. Paired with motorized Ambient Light Rejecting (ALR) screens that absorb overhead room light and reflect the projector's light, you get OLED-like picture quality even in a fully lit room. When turned off, the massive 150-inch screen simply retracts into a cabinet, giving you your living room back. But the real shocker is the sheer financial absurdity of buying massive televisions.

While a 115-inch TV costs somewhere around Rs 30 Lac, an ultra-short throw projector is around Rs 3 lakh. This way, users get a much larger 150-inch screen and guaranteed better colours for a fraction of the cost. Audio has also been overhauled. Instead of forcing consumers to buy external soundbars, BenQ's UST projectors, for instance, feature built-in sound chambers and wave guides. This creates a powerful, high-quality audio experience that completely bypasses the notoriously weak built-in speakers of most flat-screen TVs. Enhancing Apple Ecosystems and the Gaming Shift:

BenQ’s strategy involves deep understanding of niche consumer needs. A prime example is their line of monitors designed exclusively for Mac users. Acknowledging that Apple users are highly discerning, BenQ created displays that elevate the Mac experience, a move that has earned them thousands of organic sales and stellar ratings on Amazon. The gaming market is experiencing a similar evolution. While hyper-competitive e-sports tournaments might be dipping, immersive gaming is exploding. Gamers are increasingly seeking massive screens and projectors to get lost in visually rich worlds. The baseline technology has also skyrocketed. Rajeev mentioned that 144Hz has come to entry-level monitors. That peak has become the base. You won't even find a monitor with a lower refresh rate now.

Thoughtful Innovations for Everyday Life: The attention to consumer reality extends to unexpected demographics, like young parents. Recognizing that parents often hand over smartphones to keep toddlers occupied, despite the resulting eye strain, BenQ designed their portable projectors with kids in mind. They feature rounded edges, drop-proof builds, and magnetic power cords that safely detach if a running child trips over them.

As our conversation wrapped up, Rajeev’s parting thought was a bold prediction: within the next two years, the idea of a projector replacing a television won't just be an insider trend, it will be common knowledge. For those looking for the ultimate, unrestricted home entertainment experience, the writing is clearly on the wall. And very soon, your movies will be projected there, too. (Disclaimer: Himank Tripathi is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, lifestyle, and auto. Views shared here are personal.) (ANI)