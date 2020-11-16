Finance Commission presents copy of its report to PM Modi

Left Menu
The Chairman and Members of the 15th Finance Commission on Monday presented a copy of the Commission's report for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 18:05 IST
Finance Commission presented copy of its report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

The Chairman and Members of the 15th Finance Commission on Monday presented a copy of the Commission's report for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Commission had submitted its report to the President of India Ram Nath Kovind on 4 November 2020.

Chairman N K Singh along with Members of the Commission, Ajay Narayan Jha, Prof. Anoop Singh, Dr Ashok Lahiri and Dr Ramesh Chand along with Secretary to the Commission Arvind Mehta were present at the presentation. The Commission will present its report to the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman tomorrow.

The report will be placed on the table of the House along with Explanatory Memorandum by way of ATR as prescribed under the Constitution. (ANI)

