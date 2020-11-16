The bodies of a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were found hanging from a tree on Monday in Pivday village near here in Madhya Pradesh, police said. Police suspect it to be the case of suicide, an official said, adding that the deceased duo were reportedly in a relationship.

The bodies were found hanging from a treee outside the house of the deceased man, identified only as Rahul, in the village, located 30 km away from Indore, he said. According to police, family members of the deceased man were planning to marry him off to another woman on November 25.

"The bodies showed no signs of struggle. Prima facie it is a case of suicide. We are waiting for autopsy report to know the exact cause of their death," the official added. PTI HWP MAS MP: Bodies of man, teenage girl found hanging from tree Indore, Nov 16 (PTI) The bodies of a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were found hanging from a tree on Monday in Pivday village near here in Madhya Pradesh, police said. Police suspect it to be the case of suicide, an official said, adding that the deceased duo were reportedly in a relationship.

The bodies were found hanging from a tree outside the house of the deceased man, identified only as Rahul, in the village, located 30 km away from Indore, he said. According to police, family members of the deceased man were planning to marry him off to another woman on November 25.

"The bodies showed no signs of struggle. Prima facie it is a case of suicide. We are waiting for autopsy report to know the exact cause of their death," the official added..