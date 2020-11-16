Muzaffarnagar: Four Delhi youths hurt in mishap
Four Delhi youths were injured after their car fell into a canal near the Sarai bridge under the Khatoli police station here on Monday, police said. Police said the incident took place when they were going to Haridwar from Delhi. The injured youths have been identified as Vikas, Rupesh Pandey, Gaurav and Ritesh Mishra.PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 16-11-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 21:29 IST
