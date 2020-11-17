Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maruti Suzuki launches fifth round of MAIL initiative

So far, the company has collaborated with 18 startups selected in the previous four rounds of the MAIL programme, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement. Commenting on the initiative, MSI Managing Director & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said, "As a next step, in the fifth cohort, we look forward to engage with more startups with innovative ideas for the automobile industry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 11:15 IST
Maruti Suzuki launches fifth round of MAIL initiative
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Maruti_Corp)

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday announced the fifth round of its 'Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab' (MAIL) initiative, inviting entries from early startups in mobility and automobile space. So far, the company has collaborated with 18 startups selected in the previous four rounds of the MAIL programme, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Commenting on the initiative, MSI Managing Director & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said, "As a next step, in the fifth cohort, we look forward to engage with more startups with innovative ideas for the automobile industry. Entrepreneurs with disruptive ideas, especially in light of the ongoing pandemic situation, can apply for the fifth cohort of our MAIL initiative". The MAIL programme has completed two years of collaborating and promoting the startup fraternity, he said, adding "We have successfully engaged with 18 startups and have enabled 10 POCs (proof of concepts)".

Launched in January 2019, MAIL supports the startup ecosystem by providing them with industry exposure. It offers them an opportunity to work on technology and solutions that can be applied in real-world business scenarios, the company said. Maruti Suzuki has partnered with GHV Accelerator – an Indo Japanese early-stage seed fund - to identify and address the early-stage startups with innovative and customer-oriented solutions, it added.

"The participating startups will be provided with an opportunity to turn their innovative ideas into practical disruptive solutions and showcase their entrepreneurial capabilities. As of today, Maruti Suzuki has on-boarded two startups as business partners," it said. Out of the 18 startups currently associated with MSIL, four are undergoing acceleration with the company, the statement noted.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia PM warns Tigray forces that surrender deadline has passed

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed warned on Tuesday that a three-day deadline for rebel regional forces to surrender has expired, paving the way for a final push on Mekelle, the capital of the northern region of Tigray.Tigrayan forces fir...

After Trump, Europe aims to show Biden it can fight for itself

The Donald Trump era may be coming to an end. But European Union ministers meeting this week to discuss the future of the continents defence will say the lesson has been learned Europe needs to be strong enough to fight on its own. EU forei...

Olympics-Australian PM, IOC chief discuss Brisbane bid

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison met with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach in Tokyo on Tuesday to discuss next years postponed Olympics in the Japanese capital and Brisbanes bid to host the 2032 Games.Morrison a...

COVID-19: I want to thank central govt for helping people of Delhi in such difficult times, says Chief Minister Kejriwal.

COVID-19 I want to thank central govt for helping people of Delhi in such difficult times, says Chief Minister Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020