Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pandemic pushes EasyJet to annual loss of 1.27 bln stg

EasyJet plunged to a 1.27 billion pound ($1.68 billion) loss in the 12 months to the end of September, showing the extent of the impact of the pandemic on the British low-cost airline which had never before made an annual loss in its 25 year history. With travel at anaemic levels during the second wave of the virus in Europe, easyJet said quarterly cash burn, a key metric watched by investors keen to see costs reduced, improved to 651 million pounds from 774 million pounds in the previous period.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 12:54 IST
Pandemic pushes EasyJet to annual loss of 1.27 bln stg
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

EasyJet plunged to a 1.27 billion pound ($1.68 billion) loss in the 12 months to the end of September, showing the extent of the impact of the pandemic on the British low-cost airline which had never before made an annual loss in its 25 year history.

With travel at anaemic levels during the second wave of the virus in Europe, easyJet said quarterly cash burn, a key metric watched by investors keen to see costs reduced, improved to 651 million pounds from 774 million pounds in the previous period. EasyJet also said on Tuesday that after talks with the Bank of England and the UK government's finance ministry, it will extend its borrowing under a COVID Corporate Finance Facility, staggering repayments and relieving pressure on its balance sheet.

The airline has repeatedly said it is keeping its liquidity position under review as the outlook for travel has worsened. The reported annual loss before tax of 1.27 billion pounds compared to the 430 million pounds profit it made in the previous year. On a headline basis, it made a loss of 835 million pounds, in line with an October forecast.

It is currently flying around 20% of planned capacity and said short-term uncertainty was such that it could not provide any financial guidance. To survive the pandemic so far, the airline has raised over 1 billion pounds from sale and leaseback deals for its aircraft, taken a 600 million pound loan from the government, cut 4,500 jobs, and tapped shareholders for 419 million pounds, and has said it could need to do more. ($1 = 0.7565 pounds)

Also Read: No alternative, British PM tells Parliament as he is grilled over lockdown No. 2

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Thai police fire water cannon at parliament protest

Thai riot police fired water cannon at protesters who tried to cut their way through razor wire barricades outside parliament on Tuesday as lawmakers discussed possible changes to the constitution. Protesters are demanding changes to the co...

Britain needs to consider options to repair public finances, says minister

Britain will consider its options to help repair the countrys public finances, housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Tuesday, after media reports that ministers were considering a temporary cut to its aid spending. The Times newspaper sai...

Ethiopia's PM vows 'final and crucial' offensive in Tigray

Ethiopias prime minister says the final and crucial military operation will launch in the coming days against the government of the countrys rebellious northern Tigray region. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in a social media post on Tuesday said...

Islamists say Pakistan agrees to French boycott, end protest

A Pakistani Islamist group called off protests over cartoons of Prophet Mohammad on Tuesday saying the government had agreed to their demand for a boycott of French products, the groups spokesman said. Thousands of Islamists had clashed wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020