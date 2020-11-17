BPTP 102 Eden Estate - A significant breakthrough in real estate world of NCR

Left Menu
As a chairman and Managing Director of BPTP Ltd., it was Kabul Chawla's vision and dedication to take a simple lifestyle beyond four walls and change the urban Indian thinking with a unique approach.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 13:59 IST
BPTP Ltd logo. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As a chairman and Managing Director of BPTP Ltd., it was Kabul Chawla's vision and dedication to take a simple lifestyle beyond four walls and change the urban Indian thinking with a unique approach. BPTP has a well-defined and strategically focused portfolio that includes various projects in superb localities of Noida, Faridabad, and Gurugram. Recently, the highlighted project of 102 Eden Estate, Sector 102, Gurugram, gained a massive response.

102 Eden Estate is a one-of-a-kind project by BPTP. It is a part of the existing and delivered marquee integrated township, Amstoria, situated in Gurugram, Sector 102. Amstoria is near Dwarka Expressway, which is minutes away from IGIA, terminal 3. It has international schools, shopping facilities, and hospitals in the surrounding for comfort and convenience beyond the imaginations of the investors and end-users. 102 Eden Estate presents its investors and end-users a unique chance to invest in plots that is a part of an already functional township with families living and exploring the operational, physical, and social infrastructures in the premium vicinity of Gurgaon.

Eden Estate is an elaboration of a beautiful theme that revolves around LIFE. Here, Life is inclusive of the best Location, Investment, Freedom, and Environment. BPTP builders have made all the exquisite provisions to make the living experience a beautiful opportunity for the residing families. Even it is for the occupants of Amstoria or Eden Estate. The amenities and other highlighted features are state of art, modern and beneficial for its end-users.

The graceful township stretches in 126 acres of land in 102 sector of Gurugram that offers the investors and end-users smooth connectivity through the widest expressway (150 meters wide NPR) and the Upper Dwarka Expressway (75-meter wide road). This feature provides its inhabitants a winning shot to enjoy easy access to Delhi and various other prime destinations in NCR. 102 Eden Estate plots were launched in Navratri 2020 with proposed possessions by two years. Eden Estate has the added advantages of the neighborhood of the premium township of Amstoria. Indeed, Sector 102, Gurugram is a nonpareil address of Gurugram with exceptional planning, designs, architecture, and aesthetics to harmonize the global standards of the elite class.

Eden Estate is the latest addition to the kitty of BPTP proud projects with a 2-acre sanctuary club that includes ultimate amenities like theatre, pool, kids zone, restaurant, spa, water bodies, etc. The entire area is secure with the provision of high-end CCTV surveillance set-up managed by skilled authorities. It has street lights, service roads, signboards, guards, etc. services to make commutation easy during the late hours. In the past, real estate has proven to be the most preferred asset to make safe investments in India. BPTP 102 Eden Estate is a classic example that real estate is still the most preferred investment option.

The acclamation gained from the Eden Estate launch is the result of comprehending the fundamental values and vision of Kabul Chawla that portrays dedication to bring 'Affordable Luxury' in limelight. The selective advantages of location, outstanding amenities, brand name, and connectivity made it the most flourishing project to date with a positive response so far, with a 100 per cent sold out record during the Navratri launch. The launch inscribed new records in the real estate division of NCR.

All these aspects gave new opportunities to invest in an already delivered gated township with state-of-the-art amenities and fully functional infrastructure. The set up of the Eden Estate project post lockdown, when the world is dealing with the crisis of COVID-19 relinquished hope to the real estate industry. The achievement of this project is a big step in the revival of this ailing industry. BPTP builders have grown their wings in Delhi NCR, and to date, the company is working on more than 30 ongoing projects under the guidance of Kabul Chawla. With diverse strategies and concepts, BPTP Ltd. is progressing and modifying the contours of real estate in Delhi NCR.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

