Copper futures fall on weak demand

Copper futures on Tuesday slipped by 55 paise to Rs 546.25 per kg as participants cut down their positions amid muted demand in domestic market

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for November delivery eased by 55 paise, or 0.1 per cent, to Rs 546.25 per kg in a business turnover of 5,602 lots

Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators due to muted demand in spot market mainly led to the fall in copper prices here.