Maruti Suzuki Ertiga crosses 5.5 lakh units sales mark

Auto major Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said its next-gen Ertiga multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), has crossed 5.5 lakh cumulative sales milestone since its launch in November 2018. Powered by a 1.5L K-series petrol engine, the next gen Ertiga is equipped with Smart Hybrid and automatic transmission technology. It also has a factory-fitted S-CNG option.

"The remarkable milestone of 5.5 lakh sales is a testimony of its success," Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement. MSI had introduced the Ertiga model for the first time in India in April 2012 and became the highest selling MPV with 20 per cent repeat customers.

"While making a purchase decision, customers often cross-consider MPVs with UVs. Despite being cross-considered with top selling UVs in the country, Ertiga has dominated the market and increased its market share in the segment," Srivastava added..