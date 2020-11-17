Left Menu
DLF debuts on Dow Jones Sustainability Index in emerging markets category

"While DLF is the only real estate company from India to be included in the DJSI index, it joins the ranks of just 11 companies from India to be recognised for the benchmark for Corporate Sustainability," the company said in a statement. DLF achieved 93 percentile overall score in governance, environment and social dimension.

Updated: 17-11-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 17:14 IST
Realty major DLF Ltd on Tuesday said it has been recognised as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) in the emerging markets category. This recognition demonstrates DLF's track record for its governance, social and environmental initiatives. "While DLF is the only real estate company from India to be included in the DJSI index, it joins the ranks of just 11 companies from India to be recognised for the benchmark for Corporate Sustainability," the company said in a statement.

DLF achieved 93 percentile overall score in governance, environment and social dimension. It scored 100 percentile in various criteria, including social reporting, environmental reporting and social integration. DLF said it ranked 18th among 250 global real estate companies across the US, UK, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong etc as per Corporate Sustainability standards in 2020. DLF Chairman Rajiv Singh said: "DLF is proud to be the only Indian Real Estate Company to be listed on the renowned indices of DJSI. As a leading real estate company, sustainability is integral to our business". Created jointly by S&P Dow Jones Indices and SAM, the DJSI combines the experience of an established index provider with the expertise of a specialist in sustainable investing to select the most sustainable companies from across 61 industries.

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

