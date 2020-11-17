Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Euro climbs on vaccine optimism, offshore yuan hits highest since June 2018

The euro rose against the dollar on Tuesday, helped by optimism over another coronavirus vaccine, while the Chinese yuan hit its highest against the U.S. currency since June 2018. Europe's shared currency, however, fell against a broadly stronger pound, which gained on media reports that Britain could reach a post-Brexit trade agreement with the European Union by early next week.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 17:47 IST
FOREX-Euro climbs on vaccine optimism, offshore yuan hits highest since June 2018
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The euro rose against the dollar on Tuesday, helped by optimism over another coronavirus vaccine, while the Chinese yuan hit its highest against the U.S. currency since June 2018.

Europe's shared currency, however, fell against a broadly stronger pound, which gained on media reports that Britain could reach a post-Brexit trade agreement with the European Union by early next week. Drugmaker Moderna became the second U.S. pharmaceutical company in a week to report positive results from trials of a COVID-19 vaccine, considered necessary to eradicate the pandemic.

Last week, encouraging progress in vaccine testing helped the dollar rise against the safe-harbour yen and the Swiss franc. Some of those moves reversed direction on Tuesday, with the yen gaining back ground against the dollar.

"Euro/dollar remains well-supported, buoyed by global optimism," said Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING in a note to clients. "Given the challenges Europe faces – in the middle of a second lockdown – the euro certainly won't lead the rally against the dollar, but we think the dollar decline is broad enough to drag euro/dollar back to $1.1920."

The euro last traded 0.2% higher to the dollar at $1.18770. Sterling last traded half a percent higher at $1.3266 and also edged up 0.3% to 89.51 pence per euro.

The greenback lost 0.3% to trade at 104.20 yen. Investors in the dollar were looking ahead to the release of U.S. retail sales and industrial production later on Tuesday to gauge the health of the economic recovery.

However, policymakers' response to a record number of coronavirus cases, hospitalisations and deaths in several U.S. states is likely to remain of greater concern. The dollar index against a basket of major currencies stood at 92.431, its lowest in more than a week.

New infections are also increasing in Britain, Europe and Japan, further clouding the economic outlook. The Australian dollar held on to overnight gains against the greenback, while the New Zealand dollar fell back after hitting its strongest in more than a year as investors scaled back bets for additional interest rate cuts. Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's most recent policy meeting showed the central bank was ready to provide yet more policy stimulus if needed after cutting rates to record lows.

The onshore yuan hit its highest since June 2018 against the dollar at 6.5457 as positive economic data continued to support the Chinese currency.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden registers 15,084 new coronavirus cases since Friday

Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy garnered global attention, has registered 15,084 new coronavirus cases since Friday, Health Agency statistics showed on Tuesday. It was a small decrease compared with the 15,779 cases recorded the ...

Bail petition for M Sivasankar in Kerala gold smuggling case dismissed

A Principal Sessions Court in Kochi on Tuesday dismissed the bail petition of former principal secretary of Kerala Chief Minister, M Sivasankar in the case of money laundering in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case on Tuesday. M ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Record-high stocks bask in November reign

World stock markets grabbed a well-earned breather on Tuesday after a second major coronavirus vaccine boost in the space of a week had propelled them higher again and put Europe on course for its best month nearly three decades.The pan-Eur...

Amidst charges of sexual misconduct, British-Pakistani steps down from House of Lords

Amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, Lord Nazir Ahmed has announced retirement from the House of Lords, the upper house of the United Kingdoms Parliament. The British-Pakistani resigned on November 14 but a House of Lords Conduct...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020