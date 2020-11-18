Left Menu
Development News Edition

HM Amit Shah expresses anguish over deaths in Gujarat road accident

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives in a road accident in Gujarat saying he has spoken to the local administration which is providing all assistance. Have spoken to the local administration they are providing all possible assistance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 12:54 IST
HM Amit Shah expresses anguish over deaths in Gujarat road accident
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives in a road accident in Gujarat saying he has spoken to the local administration which is providing all assistance. At least 10 people died and 16 others were injured when a mini-truck in which they were travelling rammed into another truck on the outskirts of Gujarat's Vadodara city early Wednesday morning

"Deeply anguished to learn about the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Vadodara, Gujarat. Have spoken to the local administration they are providing all possible assistance. Condolences with the bereaved families. May injured recover at the earliest," Shah tweeted.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

ICC, CGF announce qualification process for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games Federation CGF and the International Cricket Council ICC have announced the qualification process for womens cricket, which makes a historic appearance at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, scheduled from July 28 to ...

UP govt transfers 4 senior IPS officers

The Uttar Pradesh government transferred four senior IPS officers on Tuesday, a spokesperson of the state home department said.Among these, Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey has now been appointed as the ADG ATC Sitapur and ATS ADG a...

COVID-19: India's daily recoveries more than fresh infections for over 1.5 months

Indias daily COVID-19 recoveries have outpaced the new infections for over 1.5 months now, while less than 50,000 fresh coronavirus cases have been reported for 11 straight days, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. A total 44,739 C...

Bengal govt did 'cheap politics' with Soumitra Chatterjee's body: Adhir

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday alleged that the TMC government in the state did cheap politics with the mortal remains of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee, while not giving him due respect during his lifet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020