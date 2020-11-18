HM Amit Shah expresses anguish over deaths in Gujarat road accident

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives in a road accident in Gujarat saying he has spoken to the local administration which is providing all assistance. At least 10 people died and 16 others were injured when a mini-truck in which they were travelling rammed into another truck on the outskirts of Gujarat's Vadodara city early Wednesday morning

"Deeply anguished to learn about the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Vadodara, Gujarat. Have spoken to the local administration they are providing all possible assistance. Condolences with the bereaved families. May injured recover at the earliest," Shah tweeted.