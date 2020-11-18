Meghalaya CM seeks Sitharaman's support to release share of central taxes

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam here in the national capital to seek her support for releasing the share of central taxes and the relaxation of the strict timelines for implementation of reforms.

In a tweet, Conrad Sangma said, "Met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Ji and sought her support to release the share of central taxes and the relaxation of the strict timelines for implementation of reforms and allow 1 per cent tied borrowing in a flexible manner."

Earlier in September, Sangma had requested Sitharaman to prioritise the setting up of new bank branches in rural areas to increase the reach of the banking system in the state. (ANI)