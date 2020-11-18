District admn bans sea bathing at Pentha beach

The Kendrapara district administration on Wednesday enforced prohibitory orders under section 144 Crpc banning sea bathing along the 1.5 km long Pentha beach, a favourite destination for tourists. The pristine beach has turned unsafe for humans with a spurt in drowning cases. Two students of private engineering colleges have met watery grave while taking sea bath in the past one week, an official said.

As the beach at Pentha has been identified as susceptible sea zones where sea-bath is of risky proposition, the prohibition has been imposed to ensure the safety of human lives, said Rajnagar Tehsildar, Loknath Sethi. The seawater along the Pentha sea coast is rough and unsteady. Therefore it is unsafe to take bath here, he added.

It's a virgin beach situated amid idyllic surroundings. In the close proximity of the tranquil beach, luxuriant mangrove and casiruana forest cover add to the attraction of the spot. It's an exciting eco-tourism spot. The tourists are permitted to visit the place. But they are barred from taking a plunge into the seawater. The tourists are being advised to maintain a safe distance from the sea. Any act of deviation will invite penal action against the offenders, he said.