Over 50 cases registered in 5 western UP districts for violations of firecrackers ban

Over 50 cases have been registered in five western Uttar Pradesh districts, including Muzaffarnagar, against those violating a ban on bursting of firecrackers, officials said on Wednesday

They said people in some areas burst firecrackers during Diwali despite a ban, leading to registration of the cases -- 17 in Muzaffarnagar, 11 in Bulandshahr, 10 in Meerut, six in Baghpat and seven in Hapur

The Uttar Pradesh government had imposed a ban on the sale or use of firecrackers in these districts, besides some others, till November end in view of high levels of air pollution and the COVID-19 pandemic.