Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks steady on M&A support; virus worries persist

British software company Micro Focus International surged 26.2% to the top of UK's mid-cap index after it forecast annual margins at the upper end of its expectations. Despite the two-day wobble, the STOXX 600 remains on track for its best month on record as investors bet on a global economic recovery, supported by trillions of dollars in stimulus and hopes of a vaccine.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 15:31 IST
European stocks steady on M&A support; virus worries persist

European stock markets were steady on Wednesday as a couple of takeover deals in the region helped offset worries about fresh lockdown measures to battle a surge in coronavirus cases.

The pan-European STOXX 600 traded flat after opening slightly lower, helped by gains in retail and technology sectors. The benchmark index reclaimed late-February highs on Monday after encouraging COVID-19 vaccine updates from drugmaker Moderna and Pfizer last week.

"A lot of good news has happened. Markets are looking for the next bit of good news, and it may be a little difficult at this time," ETX Capital analyst Michael Baker said. Investors turned jittery as the number of reported global daily deaths from the novel coronavirus stood at the highest ever on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally.

Britain reported the highest number of deaths in Europe. M&A activity, however, helped European bourses recoup early losses.

Britain's RSA Insurance gained 3.8% after it said it had received a cash offer worth 7.2 billion pounds ($9.55 billion) from Canadian peer Intact Financial and Danish insurer Tryg. Deutsche Boerse rose 2.3% after the German stock exchange operator said it would acquire an 80% stake in corporate governance adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) for about $1.8 billion.

French game maker Ubisoft jumped 4.9% to the top of STOXX 600 after it said that its Assassin's Creed Valhalla is best selling game in the series to date. British software company Micro Focus International surged 26.2% to the top of UK's mid-cap index after it forecast annual margins at the upper end of its expectations.

Despite the two-day wobble, the STOXX 600 remains on track for its best month on record as investors bet on a global economic recovery, supported by trillions of dollars in stimulus and hopes of a vaccine. Among decliners, German automotive supplier Schaeffler fell 6.8% after it set mid-term sales targets that disappointed investors.

Shipping group Maersk slipped 1.7% after it reported quarterly sales and operating profit in line with previous forecast and maintained its earnings forecast.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown at night lifted in Puducherry

Puducherry, Nov 18 PTI All-night lockdown from 10 pm to 6 am that was in force here for some months now in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic was lifted on Wednesday. Collector T Arun announced this through an order passed today.The revocati...

Manoharan says Lakshmi Vilas Bank has Rs 20,000 crore in deposits and Rs 17,000 crore in advances.

Manoharan says Lakshmi Vilas Bank has Rs 20,000 crore in deposits and Rs 17,000 crore in advances....

Iceland makes fifth rate cut after worst growth forecast yet

Icelands central bank on Wednesday cut its key interest rate for the fifth time this year and said it expected the economy to contract by as much as 8.5 in 2020, its worst forecast yet. Like many other countries, Iceland saw its economy pic...

Malawi police arrest pastor wanted in South Africa for fraud, money-laundering

Malawi police arrested pastor and businessman Shepard Bushiri on Wednesday after he skipped bail in South Africa and fled to his home country, law enforcement agents said. Bushiri, who describes himself as a prophet, has a big social media ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020