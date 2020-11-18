Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Nissan's Britain business tough to sustain without Brexit trade deal -COO Gupta

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned his top ministers that a trade pact is far from certain, but added that Britain would thrive with, or without, a deal. In March, Nissan said it would push ahead with a 52-million-pound ($69 million) expansion at Sunderland to build its new Qashqai sports utility vehicle.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 15:52 IST
INTERVIEW-Nissan's Britain business tough to sustain without Brexit trade deal -COO Gupta

Any final exit by Britain from the European Union that worsens business conditions through increased tariffs would threaten the sustainability of Nissan Motor Co's UK operations, the Japanese car maker's chief operating officer cautioned. Nissan, which employs 7,000 people at Britain's biggest auto plant in the northeastern city of Sunderland called in June for an "orderly balanced Brexit".

But the latest warning comes as the EU cautions Britain it has fewer than 10 days left to secure a deal governing trade from next year. "If it happens without any sustainable business case, obviously it is not a question of Sunderland or not Sunderland, obviously our UK business will not be sustainable, that's it," Ashwani Gupta, Nissan's chief operating officer (COO), told Reuters on Wednesday.

Almost 11 months after it formally quit the union, Britain and the EU have still not worked out a deal to cover nearly $1 trillion in annual trade following a transition period that has kept custom rules in place. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned his top ministers that a trade pact is far from certain, but added that Britain would thrive with, or without, a deal.

In March, Nissan said it would push ahead with a 52-million-pound ($69 million) expansion at Sunderland to build its new Qashqai sports utility vehicle. When it announced the plan in 2016, Nissan, which builds its Leaf electric cars there, said Britain had reassured it Brexit would not affect its competitiveness.

But tariffs resulting from a no-deal Brexit would raise costs for Nissan, while any delay in the supply of parts from overseas, because of new customs checks, could slow production. That potential Brexit disruption to supply chains that stretch across Europe could also hurt other manufacturers, hitting an economy reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

Gupta said Nissan was not seeking compensation from Britain for costs incurred from any no-deal Brexit, contradicting media reports that it and Toyota Motor Corp would do so. "We are absolutely not thinking that and we are not discussing it," he said. "Our commitment remains, and it will continue as far as our business is sustainable."

Toyota runs a plant in the Midlands county of Derbyshire and builds engines at a factory in Wales. Honda Motor, which builds its Civic cars in Swindon in southern England, said last year it would close its only plant in Britain with the loss of up to 3,500 jobs because of the decision to leave the EU.

Regarding a separate plan by Johnson to bring forward to 2030 from 2035 a UK ban on new petrol and diesel cars and vans, the Nissan executive said his company was ready to respond. "That is not only the UK's transition plan, every country is talking about electrification. We are ready."

Like other carmakers, Nissan is rolling out new electric vehicles and autonomous drive cars as demand for the new automotive technology as markets, led by China, rebound from a demand slump caused by the pandemic. ($1=0.7544 pounds)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown at night lifted in Puducherry

Puducherry, Nov 18 PTI All-night lockdown from 10 pm to 6 am that was in force here for some months now in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic was lifted on Wednesday. Collector T Arun announced this through an order passed today.The revocati...

Manoharan says Lakshmi Vilas Bank has Rs 20,000 crore in deposits and Rs 17,000 crore in advances.

Manoharan says Lakshmi Vilas Bank has Rs 20,000 crore in deposits and Rs 17,000 crore in advances....

Iceland makes fifth rate cut after worst growth forecast yet

Icelands central bank on Wednesday cut its key interest rate for the fifth time this year and said it expected the economy to contract by as much as 8.5 in 2020, its worst forecast yet. Like many other countries, Iceland saw its economy pic...

Malawi police arrest pastor wanted in South Africa for fraud, money-laundering

Malawi police arrested pastor and businessman Shepard Bushiri on Wednesday after he skipped bail in South Africa and fled to his home country, law enforcement agents said. Bushiri, who describes himself as a prophet, has a big social media ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020