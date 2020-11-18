Left Menu
CMS IT Services - an award-winning RPA service provider - today launched its first-of-the-kind shared service delivery model for Intelligent Automation, powered by Automation Anywhere with the aim of making IT automation affordable for organizations of all sizes.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 18-11-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 16:35 IST
CMS IT Services Makes Intelligent Automation Affordable with India's First AI-Driven Automation Shared Delivery Model
CMS IT Services logo. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): CMS IT Services - an award-winning RPA service provider - today launched its first-of-the-kind shared service delivery model for Intelligent Automation, powered by Automation Anywhere with the aim of making IT automation affordable for organizations of all sizes. Remote Automation Centre for Enterprises (RACE) delivers the full power of AI-augmented robotic process automation technology amplified by the flexibility, scalability and support that empowers customers to start small, capture value and scale at their own pace with no risk.

RACE brings together the software, systems, and the team to deliver secure domain targeted automation services at optimum cost. It provides customers access to a state-of-the-art BOT library with a large selection of digital workers and 50 Automation Anywhere certified RPA consultants with domain expertise, working cohesively. "CMS IT is committed to enabling a secure scalable digital business model for our customers who are taking the lead and changing the game by taking their business model digital. We have expertise across domains and our role is increasingly becoming that of a business enabler as it is of a technology enabler," said Anuj Vaid Executive Vice President, CMS IT Services, while speaking on the occasion.

Another highlight of RACE is its sophisticated engine that facilitates the assessment and selection of high-impact processes for automation, helping to accelerate deployment and improve ROI. The framework supports core processes of finance, supply chain, manufacturing, banking operations, insurance operations and human resources. "Prospect-centered organisations have an immediate requirement to tackle the large backlog of tasks, which are digital, high-volume, and repetitive. Intelligent Automation enabled on cloud, will act as a key lever for employees to access digital records and maintain transactions remotely. Under any circumstances, remote intelligent automation will help companies ensure smooth customer delivery," said Milan Sheth, EVP-IMEA, Automation Anywhere.

RACE is offered as a part of a dedicated AI-driven Remote Intelligent Automation Delivery Centre located in Bangalore. The centre, which was also launched today, provides end-to-end development and support for all intelligent automation needs. "RPA and Support automation are a top agenda for the customers in their digital journey. CMS IT has been at the forefront of this industry-wide initiative for a long time now and has emerged as a leader in this area," said Krishna Thirumalai, Chief Delivery Officer, CMS IT Services.

"We have made substantial investments in Intelligent Automation over and above the Remote Automation Delivery Model. We have built up a techno-functional team that understands business processes as much as they understand technology," added Sunil Menon, Practice Head, Digital Services at CMS IT. CMS IT Services is an industry leader in Managed IT services and system integration. We combine world-class cloud, digital, automation and cybersecurity expertise with a core strength in leveraging optimal technologies to rapidly create efficiencies and scale for our customer's operations.

They offer an extensive array of services to help our customers thrive on next-generation technologies; helping build, transform and manage their IT operations. Their services include cloud assessments and migrations, application digitization and modernization, digital experience enhancement, information management and cybersecurity, IT automation. Currently CMS IT Services has over 6500 employees and serves more than 300 leading enterprises across key industries, with infrastructure spread across all 29 states of India. www.cmsitservices.com. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

