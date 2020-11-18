Automated weather forecast equipment installed at 19 stations under North Western Railway

The meteorological department has installed automated weather forecast equipment at 19 railway stations under North Western Railway to provide storm warnings and weather updates to station masters. The initiative will help the railways take precautionary measures against storms and inclement weather, Radheshyam Sharma, the director of MeT centre in Jaipur, said on Wednesday.

He said that wind sensor-based automated weather forecast equipment have been installed recently at 19 stations between Madar (Ajmer, Rajasthan) and Karjoda (Banaskantha, Gujarat). The officer said that arrangements have been made to provide storm warning and other information to station masters of these 19 stations so that the railways can take appropriate steps to protect its equipment, trains and passengers in any emergency.