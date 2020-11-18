Left Menu
Development News Edition

DBS Bank issues maiden green loans in India worth Rs 1,050 cr to CapitaLand

Both green loans are also the first to be issued in India by a Singapore bank, DBS Bank said in a release. The lender issued a three-year Rs 425 crore (SGD 80.8 million) loan to refinance construction financing for the development of phase 1 of International Tech Park Gurgaon (ITPG) and other general corporate purposes related to the project, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 18:58 IST
DBS Bank issues maiden green loans in India worth Rs 1,050 cr to CapitaLand

DBS Bank on Wednesday said it has issued its first two green loans in India totalling Rs 1,050 crore to CapitaLand. DBS grows its sustainable financing footprint with maiden green loans in India totalling Rs 1,050 crore. Both green loans are also the first to be issued in India by a Singapore bank, DBS Bank said in a release.

The lender issued a three-year Rs 425 crore (SGD 80.8 million) loan to refinance construction financing for the development of phase 1 of International Tech Park Gurgaon (ITPG) and other general corporate purposes related to the project, it added. Another four-and-a-half-year Rs 625 crore (SGD 118.8 million) loan has been issued to finance construction costs for phase 1 of International Tech Park Chennai, Radial Road (ITPC-RR).

Located in Gurugram, ITPG is an 8 million square feet superior business space to be developed in phases. Phase 1, offering 1 million square feet, is already operational, catering to leading IT organisations. Phase 2, currently under development, will offer 7,00,000 square feet of net leasable area and is targeted for completion in first quarter of 2022, the release said.

ITPG has obtained a pre-certified 'platinum' rating under the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) green building rating system administered by the US Green Building Council. ITPC-RR, located in Chennai's IT corridor, has a 4.6 million square feet of development potential for premium grade A office space to cater to 45,000 professionals.

The IT park’s first phase will comprise two buildings, offering a net leasable area of 1.25 million square feet for IT and IT-enabled services companies. The first and second blocks will be operational by fourth quarter of 2022 and second quarter of 2024, respectively. ITPC-RR has obtained a pre-certified 'platinum rating' as assessed by the Indian Green Building Council.

"We see immense potential for growth in Asia's sustainable financing market as companies look to furthering their sustainability agenda through responsible financing practices," DBS Group Head of Institutional Banking Tan Su Shan said. "In becoming the first Singapore bank to finance green loans in India, we are also establishing Singapore as a regional sustainable financing hub with the expertise and experience to forge meaningful partnerships for a more sustainable Asia," Shan added.

Since 2018, DBS has concluded over 100 sustainable financing deals worth about SGD 15 billion, with India being a promising market with ample opportunities to go green, the release said. Niraj Mittal, Managing Director and Country Head- Institutional Banking Group, DBS Bank India said, "The country presents a significant opportunity in the sustainable financing space and we will continue to partner with high-impact businesses to propel development while contributing towards environmental resilience.

"Financing projects such as CapitaLand's Tech Parks in India enables us to deliver economic value in line with our responsible banking ethos," Mittal added. The World Economic Forum estimates that there is a USD 2.5 trillion annual financing gap that stands in the way of the international community achieving United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the bank said. "The securing of our first green loans in India demonstrates CapitaLand's commitment to growing our business in a responsible manner as we create long-term value for our stakeholders," said Vinamra Srivastava, CEO, Business Parks, CapitaLand India.

CapitaLand Limited (CapitaLand) is one of Asia's largest diversified real estate groups, headquartered and listed in Singapore..

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

EU: Brexit trade talks still have 'substantial work' ahead

A top European Union official said Wednesday that trade talks with the United Kingdom still face substantial work that might spill over into next week, with a perilous deadline drawing ever closer. Valdis Dombrovskis, the EUs top trade offi...

Karnataka gets 31st district Vijayanagara carved out of Ballari after Karnataka Cabinet's approval

The Karnataka Cabinet on Wednesday approved a long-standing demand of carving out the Vijayanagara district from the existing Ballari district.Vijayanagara will be the 31st district of Karnataka.A Cabinet meeting decided to bifurcate Ballar...

BRIEF-U.S. FDA Said To Plan Early December Advisory Meetings To Discuss COVID-19 Vaccines - CNBC

Nov 18 Reuters - U.S. FDA SAID TO PLAN EARLY DECEMBER ADVISORY MEETINGS TO DISCUSS COVID-19 VACCINES AHEAD OF POTENTIAL AUTHORIZATION - CNBC U.S. FDA IS SAID TO HAVE ASKED ITS VACCINES ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO PLAN TO MEET DEC. 8-10 TO DISCUSS...

Noida Police attaches mining mafia's Rs 3.50 cr assets

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Wednesday said it has attached properties worth Rs 3.50 crore, including a land asset, belonging to mining mafia Sanjay Bhati alias Sanjay Momnathan. The properties attached include movable and immovable ass...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020