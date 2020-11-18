Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allow goods trains first, will think over passenger trains later: Pb farmers

Condemning the BJP-led central government for its “stubborn” attitude, various Punjab farmers' bodies on Wednesday said if the Centre starts running goods trains in the state, they will think of allowing passenger trains.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-11-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 19:14 IST
Allow goods trains first, will think over passenger trains later: Pb farmers

Condemning the BJP-led central government for its “stubborn” attitude, various Punjab farmers' bodies on Wednesday said if the Centre starts running goods trains in the state, they will think of allowing passenger trains. Addressing the media after a meeting here, farmer leaders insisted they will continue with their agitation against the new farm laws.

“The Centre has adopted a stubborn attitude towards Punjab and its farmers, traders and labourers and we condemn the central government's attitude,” said farmer leader Ruldu Singh. He said it had been nearly a month since goods train service has been stopped in the state. “The Central government should run (goods) trains first and then we will hold an emergency meeting in which we could think over passenger trains,” said Punjab Kisan Union Singh.

“We will think over passenger trains if the Centre allows goods trains,” he asserted. The Railways had declined to resume goods train operation in Punjab, saying it would either operate both freight and passenger trains or none.

Farmers held a meeting here days after a meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Prakash in Delhi that remained inconclusive. Singh said farmers, traders and labourers were adversely affected because of the Centre's “stubborn” attitude. He further said representatives of 30 farmers' organisations were ready to go to Delhi by tractors for holding a protest on November 26 and 27 against the new farm laws.

“Lakhs of our farmers will go (to Delhi) by tractors,” he said. Asked that they were denied permission for holding a protest in Delhi on account of coronavirus, he described it as an “excuse.” “They give permission or not, we are fully prepared to go to Delhi,” he said.

A 'Delhi Chalo' protest call has been given by the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), a body of more than 200 farmers' organisations across the country. To another question, he said farmers have been holding protests outside the residences of several BJP leaders in the state.

Asked whether they will gherao BJP president J P Nadda if he comes to Punjab, Singh said they will definitely do so. Nadda will digitally inaugurate 10 district offices of the party on November 19 and he would soon undertake a three-day tour to the state to take stock of the preparations and to galvanise party workers for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh had said on November 16.

Farmers in Punjab have expressed apprehension that the new farm laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates. They have been demanding that these new laws should be repealed. Farmers had resorted to 'rail roko' agitation and staged sit-ins outside some shopping malls, toll plazas and outside the residences of BJP leaders.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

'A special day': End of Pfizer trial paves way for a COVID shot this year

Final results from Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine trial showed its shot had a 95 success rate and two months of safety data, paving the way for the drugmaker to apply for an emergency U.S. authorization within days, it said on Wednesday. The ...

Western air commander visits frontline airbase in Jammu, reviews operational preparedness

Western air commander Air Marshal V R Chaudhari on Wednesday visited the frontline airbase in Jammu and reviewed its operational preparedness. Air Marshal Chaudhari arrived here Wednesday morning and was received by Air Commodore Ajay Singh...

Depositors' money safe, to complete merger on time: Lakshmi Vilas Bank administrator

Lakshmi Vilas Bank has enough liquidity to pay back its 20-lakh depositors and will complete the proposed merger with the Singaporean lender DBS before the deadline, the Reserve Bank-appointed administrator said on Wednesday. The Reserve Ba...

U.S. Republicans urge closer coordination with Europe on China

Two months before U.S. President Donald Trump is due to leave office, the Republican leader of a key Senate committee issued a report on Wednesday urging the United States to work closely with allies in Europe to counter the threat posed by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020