6 ROBs to be constructed at a cost of Rs 436.87 Crores.

East Coast Railway(ECoR) Wednesday said it has signed an MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd (TCIL) for construction of six Road Over Bridges (ROBs) in Odisha at a cost of Rs 436.87 crore to enhance safety of train operations and hassle-free movement of rail and road traffic.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-11-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 21:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

East Coast Railway(ECoR) Wednesday said it has signed an MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd (TCIL) for construction of six Road Over Bridges (ROBs) in Odisha at a cost of Rs 436.87 crore to enhance safety of train operations and hassle-free movement of rail and road traffic. The Memorandum of Understanding, signed on Tuesday, is part of ECoRs commitment to ensuring safety of both passengers and rail users. ROBs, Road Under Bridges (RUBs) and Limited Height Subways are being constructed by abolishing Level Crossing Gates to achieve the goal of safety, it said in a statement.

The six ROBs are proposed to be constructed between Ranital-Jenapur Railway Stations of Ranital-Cuttack Railway Section under Khurda Road Division of ECoR in Howrah-Chennai Main line. MOU has been signed to one party on composite contract basis at the estimated cost of Rs 436.87 Crores. Anil Kumar, General Manager, TCIL signed the MoU with Brijesh Mishra, Chief General Engineer of ECoR in presence of Narottam Singh Uikey, Principal Chief Engineer of ECoR.

The ROBs scheduled to be constructed are between Ranital and Bhadrak Stations, between Kenduapada & Manjuri Road Stations, Manjuri Road & Baitarani Road, Baitarani Road & Korai Halt Stations, Jajpur Keonjhar Road & Jakhapura Stations and between Jakhapura and Jenapur Stations over Khurda Road Division. The work for these ROBs has been assigned to TCIL by Railway Board and TCIL will be paid management fee at 3.64 per cent over the project cost. Modality for execution and standard MoU was finalised at the level of Railway Board and work specific MoU was to be signed at the level of ECoR, in consultation with TCIL, the statement said.

ECoR is the first Railway to execute the MoU with the PSU for execution of work for construction of ROBs, it added..

