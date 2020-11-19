Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ladakh civil secretariat launches e-office solution for conducting official work

Commissioner-Secretary General Administration Department (GAD), Ladakh, Ajeet Kumar Sahu issued a circular regarding the implementation of e-office in the secretariat of the Union Territory administration of Ladakh. As per the order, Ladakh launched the e-office solution for conducting official work in the UT secretariat, directorate and head of department offices.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 19-11-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 00:22 IST
Ladakh civil secretariat launches e-office solution for conducting official work

Ladakh on Wednesday launched an e-office solution for conducting official work in its civil secretariat, directorates and other offices, according to an order. Commissioner-Secretary General Administration Department (GAD), Ladakh, Ajeet Kumar Sahu issued a circular regarding the implementation of e-office in the secretariat of the Union Territory administration of Ladakh.

As per the order, Ladakh launched the e-office solution for conducting official work in the UT secretariat, directorate and head of department offices. All the officers and staff have to be completely moved to the new system within the next three months, Sahu said in the order.  As per the head of the GAD, e-office account of each and every employee has been created by the IT department, he said. Sahu said that for smooth implementation of the e-office solution in the UT administration, instructions are issued for compliance by all concerned.

The order said that no physical file should be encouraged or accepted except the exempted list of files to be notified by the GAD. While transferring the existing physical file on e-office, proper weeding out of unnecessary papers must be made with the approval of the concerned administrative secretary and head of department, it said.

The GAD will circulate templates of government orders, office orders, circulars and formal letters to be used on e-office platforms for the purpose of uniformity and standardisation, the order added..

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

New coronavirus cases and hospitalisations in France drop again

France reported 28,383 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down from 45,522 on Tuesday and below the nearly 36,000 of last Wednesday as pressure on the hospital system continued to ease.Health ministry data showed that the number of ...

Soccer-Ecuadorean player finds passport after internet appeal

Ecuador defender Pervis Estupinan found his lost passport on Wednesday after fans responded to an internet appeal to help him locate the missing travel document.Estupinan lost his passport on Tuesday, the day he scored a goal in Ecuadors 6-...

Leading Egyptian rights group says two members arrested

A prominent Egyptian rights group said security agents arrested a senior member of its staff on Wednesday, three days after its administrative manager was detained under charges including joining a terrorist group.The arrests come after sen...

New York City public schools to close on Thursday as COVID-19 cases rise -mayor

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday that the citys public school district, the largest in the U.S., would be closed for in-person learning starting on Thursday to ward off the increasing spread of COVID-19.New York City has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020