Ladakh civil secretariat launches e-office solution for conducting official work

Ladakh on Wednesday launched an e-office solution for conducting official work in its civil secretariat, directorates and other offices, according to an order. Commissioner-Secretary General Administration Department (GAD), Ladakh, Ajeet Kumar Sahu issued a circular regarding the implementation of e-office in the secretariat of the Union Territory administration of Ladakh.

As per the order, Ladakh launched the e-office solution for conducting official work in the UT secretariat, directorate and head of department offices. All the officers and staff have to be completely moved to the new system within the next three months, Sahu said in the order. As per the head of the GAD, e-office account of each and every employee has been created by the IT department, he said. Sahu said that for smooth implementation of the e-office solution in the UT administration, instructions are issued for compliance by all concerned.

The order said that no physical file should be encouraged or accepted except the exempted list of files to be notified by the GAD. While transferring the existing physical file on e-office, proper weeding out of unnecessary papers must be made with the approval of the concerned administrative secretary and head of department, it said.

The GAD will circulate templates of government orders, office orders, circulars and formal letters to be used on e-office platforms for the purpose of uniformity and standardisation, the order added..