Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks take a breather, bonds bet on Fed action

Asian shares eased from all-time highs on Thursday as widening COVID-19 restrictions in the United states weighed on Wall Street, while bonds were underpinned by speculation the Federal Reserve would have to respond with yet more easing. Losses were minor with much of the region faring better in containing the coronavirus, though a jump in new cases in Tokyo did nudge the Nikkei off 0.4% and away from a 29-year closing top.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 07:55 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 07:55 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks take a breather, bonds bet on Fed action

Asian shares eased from all-time highs on Thursday as widening COVID-19 restrictions in the United states weighed on Wall Street, while bonds were underpinned by speculation the Federal Reserve would have to respond with yet more easing.

Losses were minor with much of the region faring better in containing the coronavirus, though a jump in new cases in Tokyo did nudge the Nikkei off 0.4% and away from a 29-year closing top. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5%, though that was from a record peak. Chinese blue chips were a fraction firmer.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 steadied, after Wall Street took a late dip on Wednesday. The Dow ended down 1.16%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.16% and the Nasdaq 0.82%. Pfizer Inc shares had gained after the drugmaker said its COVID-19 vaccine was 95% effective and it would apply for emergency U.S. authorization within days.

Pfizer's announcement came on the heels of a similar report from Moderna Inc. Yet, the U.S. death toll still neared a world record of a quarter million as government officials in dozens of states weighed or implemented shutdown measures.

New York closed its schools on Wednesday, while Minnesota ordered bars and restaurants to cease in-door dining. "The vaccines news are a positive medium-term impulse for the global economic outlook and investors are trying to weigh that against the prospect of an imminent stalling of the European and U.S. recovery amid the prospect of extensions of current lockdown measures," said Rodrigo Catril, a senior FX strategist at NAB.

FORCING THE FED The drag from new U.S. restrictions was only amplified by the total lack of progress on a fiscal stimulus bill, fuelling speculation the Federal Reserve would have to expand its asset-buying campaign at a December policy meeting.

Two top Fed officials on Wednesday held out the option of doing more. The chance of further easing has helped nudge 10-year Treasury yields down to 0.85% and away from an eight-month top of 0.975% touched last week.

It has also weighed on the U.S. dollar, which slipped for five sessions in a row before steadying a little on Thursday. Against a basket of currencies it was last at 92.517, still uncomfortably close to recent lows of 92.129. The dollar has likewise been in a slow decline against the Japanese yen to reach 103.84 and was approaching the recent eight-month trough at 103.16.

The euro has had pandemic problems of its own as lockdowns spread across the continent, keeping it capped at $1.1838 and short of the recent peak of $1.1919. Sterling dipped to $1.3232 as Brexit talks dragged on. The Times reported Europe's leaders would demand the European Commission publish no-deal plans as the deadline neared.

Bitcoin, sometimes regarded as a safe haven or at least a hedge against inflation, rose to more than $18,000 for the first time in nearly three years. It last stood at $17,808. All the talk of policy easing put a floor under gold prices, leaving the metal steady at $1,869 an ounce.

Oil prices eased as virus restrictions hit fuel demand across Europe and the U.S. U.S. crude fell 37 cents to $41.45 a barrel, while Brent crude futures lost 28 cents to $44.06.

(Additional reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Sam Holmes)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

7,500 students set to benefit from $164m investment to build new classrooms

Around 7,500 students are set to benefit from the Governments latest investment of 164 million to build new classrooms and upgrade schools around the country.The election delivered a clear mandate to accelerate our economic recovery and bui...

Japan to monitor virus cases, hospitals before any emergency declaration decision

Japan will not immediately declare a health emergency following a record rise in coronavirus cases, and will continue to monitor infection rates and the capacity of hospitals to cope, the governments chief spokesman said on Thursday.We will...

Soccer-Foden enjoys England redemption after double against Iceland

England midfielder Phil Foden said he was happy and relieved to repay manager Gareth Southgates trust in him with two goals against Iceland on Wednesday, two months after breaching COVID-19 protocols following the reverse fixture. Foden and...

Over 1,000 evacuated in Nevada wildfire start returning home

A day after a wind-whipped wildfire in northern Nevada roared through a neighbourhood in Reno and destroyed at least five houses, more than 1,000 people who were forced to evacuate including the mayor started returning home Wednesday. Ano...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020